* Euro bounces off 7-1/2-month low, bond yields rise
* FTSE standout gainer, U.S. stocks set to open higher
* Yuan steady after IMF adds to currency basket as expected
* Australian shares rally, central bank holds rates steady
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 1 European stock markets stuttered
and the euro clawed back some ground against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday as investors had second thoughts about sky-high
expectations of European Central Bank easing this week.
Britain's FTSE 100 was one of only a couple of the
region's bourses to show gains after the release of promising
bank stress tests, with record low unemployment data from
Germany feeding fears that ECB stimulus hopes could be overdone.
U.S. stocks were set to open up 0.3 percent, building
on Asian gains after tentative signs that a slowdown in China
was stabilising.
Europe's bond yields ticked higher and the single currency
bounced off a 7-1/2-month low on concerns that the ECB may not
deliver all the stimulus on Thursday that investors have come to
expect.
Markets are already pricing in a deposit rate cut and an
increase in the size, scope and length of the ECB's
trillion-euro bond buying programme. Analysts say it would be
hard for ECB President Mario Draghi to surprise markets.
"The big question is if Draghi can surprise the markets,
given that ECB by its own comments has contributed to quite
stretched market expectations," SEB head of fixed income
research, Jussi Hiljanen, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up slightly on the day,
with the rally in the FTSE offsetting falls in Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40.
European stocks failed to gain much sustained impetus from
Chinese data which sent MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan up 1.8 percent.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index reached a
three-year low in November. But the private Caixin/Markit China
Manufacturing PMI showed factory activity contracted at a slower
pace than in October, fuelling hopes the economy may have been
bolstered by government support.
In Europe's largest economy, Germany, there were further
signs of a turnaround in fortunes, with unemployment dropping to
the lowest level since reunification in 1990.
CMC Markets' Michael Hewson said that these sorts of signs
of life in the euro zone economy could limit the aggressiveness
of ECB stimulus.
"Quite simply there is a risk that market expectations of
what the ECB will do this week are based on the premise of shock
and awe, when in reality they could get something more akin to
bubble and squeak," he said in a note to clients.
This was certainly the feeling among bond and currency
investors, with German yields up for the second straight day,
coming off a one-month low hit on Friday, and the euro rising to
$1.0593, after dropping to a 7 1/2-month low of $1.0557
on Monday.
China's yuan was flat in onshore trading, after
the International Monetary Fund on Monday admitted the yuan into
its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket alongside the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen.
The widely expected move was a milestone in China's
integration into global finances and a nod of approval to the
country's reforms.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rival currencies, edged down to 100.00.
That still left it within sight of the 100.39 the index hit in
March, its highest for more than 12 years, on expectations
Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates later this month.
By contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates steady
at 2 percent at its policy meeting. The Australian
dollar rose about 0.7 percent after the decision, to $0.7277
.
Australian shares rallied 1.9 percent, extending
gains, after trade data showed Australia's economy gained last
quarter from a rebound in resource exports.
U.S. crude oil prices regained some ground after volatile
trading overnight, when they first rallied and then erased gains
after a survey estimated higher OPEC output. U.S. crude
added 0.5 percent to $41.88 a barrel.
Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent to $44.82.
Spot gold was up about 0.6 percent at $1,068.90 an
ounce, getting a reprieve as the recently robust dollar weakened
and helped it move away from a nearly six-year low of $1,052.46
plumbed last week.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London, Lisa
Twaronite in London, and Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath in Beijing;
Editing by Louise Ireland)