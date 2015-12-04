* Euro takes breather after 3 pct surge
* Stocks extend losses
* Markets awaiting U.S. payrolls, OPEC meeting
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Dec 4 There was no respite on Friday for
investors still reeling from the disappointment of the European
Central Bank's stimulus package the day before, as they geared
up for the latest U.S. employment data and a key OPEC meeting of
oil producers.
The prospect of less ECB stimulus than markets had
discounted pushed stocks deeper into the red, while the euro
snapped back after soaring 3 percent on Thursday in its biggest
one-day rally since March 2009 and third largest in its history.
Bonds found their footing after Thursday's tumble triggered
the biggest rise in short-dated German yields for almost five
years and the U.S. yield curve steepened the most since July.
"Investors paid the price of an ECB President (Mario Draghi)
who over-promised in his recent rhetoric and under-delivered,"
said Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets in London.
"This brings us to today's U.S. employment report for
November. We would need a number below 100,000 for the market to
wobble in its belief in a Fed move this month," he said.
In early trade Europe's index of 300 leading shares was down
0.5 percent at 1,456 points, extending Thursday's 3.3
percent slide. That was its biggest fall since Aug. 24.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC40 and
Germany's DAX were all down 0.4 percent. The German and
French bourses were on course for a weekly fall of almost 5
percent.
Earlier in Asia MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei
tumbled 2.2 percent, down 1.9 percent for the week, the
most in three months.
U.S. futures pointed to a rise of around a third of one
percent at the open, rebounding from Thursday's 1.4 percent
slide, its biggest fall since the end of September.
PAYROLLS FRIDAY
The ECB cut its deposit rate by 0.10 percentage point to
-0.30 percent on Thursday, smaller than a 0.15 to 0.20
percentage point cut many traders had expected.
The central bank did not increase the amount of government
bonds it buys, while the six-month extension of the programme
was perceived as a bare minimum, given that traders had looked
for an extension of one year or even having it made an
open-ended plan.
The package sent traders scrambling to unwind short euro
positions, which they had built since late October when Draghi
said there would be another round of stimulus measures.
On Friday the euro was trading at $1.0885, a cent
down from its post-ECB peak just under $1.10. The dollar index
against a basket of currencies, which hit a 13-year high of
100.51 before the ECB drama, bounced back to 98.27.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking before
Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Thursday, said the United
States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising"
rates.
She also said the U.S. economy needs to add fewer than
100,000 jobs a month to cover new entrants to the workforce,
perhaps setting an implicit floor for jobs growth that
policymakers want to see.
That would be a fairly low bar given that economists' median
forecast was 200,000, when even the most conservative forecast
in a Reuters poll of more than 100 economists was 150,000.
"While markets would probably respond very negatively to a
number of around 100,000, I don't think even this would be
enough to deter Fed officials, so the bar really is very low,"
said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Even after the ECB surprise and some weak U.S. data lately -
notably the manufacturing sector's biggest contraction since
2009 - traders are still pricing in about a 75 percent chance of
a rate hike this month and possibly two more next year.
Bonds stabilised after Thursday's surge. The two-year German
yield was steady at -0.30 percent and the U.S. 10-year
yield eased back a couple of basis points to 2.287
percent.
Crude oil prices extended Thursday's 3 percent rise as OPEC
leaders gathered in Vienna. Saudi Arabia has told other members
it has no intention of floating a proposal for curbing output,
according to sources.
Brent crude futures climbed to $43.97 per barrel,
having bounced back from Wednesday's three-month low of $42.43,
while U.S. light crude rose two thirds of one percent to $41.38
a barrel.
Metals were mixed, with gold easing back to $1,062.20 an
ounce, near the near six-year low of $1,045.80 struck
shortly after the ECB on Thursday. Still, it was on course to
post its first weekly gain in seven weeks.
The expected rise in U.S. rates and slowing Chinese demand
failed to dent copper, which looked like snapping a seven-week
losing streak. Three-month London copper last traded at
$4,610 a tonne, up 1.2 percent on the day and recovering from
the six-year low seen on Nov. 23.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Gareth Jones; To read
Reuters Global Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)