* Euro takes breather after 3 pct surge

* Stocks extend losses

* Markets awaiting U.S. payrolls

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, Dec 4 Investors still dizzy from Thursday's roller-coaster ride after an underwhelming stimulus package from the European Central Bank braced for more volatility after the latest U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The prospect of less ECB stimulus than markets had discounted pushed stocks deeper into the red, while the euro snapped back after soaring 3 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day rally since March 2009 and third largest in its history.

European bonds lost more ground, after Thursday saw the biggest rise in short-dated German yields for almost five years and the U.S. yield curve steepened the most since July.

"The market's verdict was crystal clear: disappointment on all fronts. We think it will be very difficult to arrest this ensuing momentum in the near term," RBC Capital Markets strategists said.

At midday in Europe, the index of 300 leading European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,457 points, extending Thursday's 3.3 percent slide. That was its biggest fall since Aug. 24.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent and France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX fell 0.6 percent. German and French stocks were on course for a weekly fall of 5 percent.

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.2 percent, down 1.9 percent for the week, the most in three months.

U.S. futures pointed to a rise of around a quarter of one percent at the open, rebounding from Thursday's 1.4 percent slide, its biggest fall since the end of September.

PAYROLLS FRIDAY

The ECB cut its deposit rate by a tenth of a percentage point, to -0.30 percent, on Thursday. Expectations were it would be cut 0.15 to 0.20 percentage point.

The central bank also left unchanged the amount of government bonds it buys and extended its bond-buying programme six months, instead of lengthening it to a year or even making it open-ended.

Traders scrambled to unwind short euro positions they had been building since late October, when Draghi said another round of stimulus measures was coming.

On Friday, the euro was trading at $1.0885, a cent down from its post-ECB peak just under $1.10. The dollar index against a basket of currencies, which hit a 13-year high of 100.51 before the ECB drama, bounced back to 98.22.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking before Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Thursday, said the United States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising" rates.

She also said the U.S. economy needs to add fewer than 100,000 jobs a month to cover new entrants to the workforce, perhaps setting an implicit floor for jobs growth that policymakers want to see.

That would be a fairly low bar given that economists' median forecast was 200,000, when even the most conservative forecast in a Reuters poll of more than 100 economists was 150,000.

"While markets would probably respond very negatively to a number of around 100,000, I don't think even this would be enough to deter Fed officials, so the bar really is very low," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Even after the ECB surprise and some weak U.S. data lately - notably the manufacturing sector's biggest contraction since 2009 - traders are still pricing in about a 75 percent chance of a rate increase this month and possibly two more next year.

European bond yields drifted higher after Thursday's surge. The 10-year German yield was up 5 basis points at 0.71 percent , its highest in almost a month. The U.S. 10-year yield eased back a couple of basis points to 2.29 percent.

Crude oil prices extended Thursday's 3 percent rise as OPEC leaders gathered in Vienna. Saudi Arabia has told other members it has no intention of floating a proposal for curbing output, according to sources.

Brent crude futures climbed 1.4 percent to $44.43 per barrel , having bounced back from Wednesday's three-month low of $42.43, while U.S. light crude rose 1.1 percent to $41.55 a barrel.

Metals were mixed. Gold easing back to $1,062.20 an ounce , after falling to near a six-year low of $1,045.80 shortly after the ECB on Thursday. Still, it was on course to post its first weekly gain in seven weeks.

The expected rise in U.S. rates and slowing Chinese demand failed to dent copper, which looked like snapping a seven-week losing streak. Three-month London copper last traded at $4,640 a tonne, up 1.8 percent on the day and recovering from the six-year low seen on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King; To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)