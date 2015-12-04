* Euro takes breather after 3 pct surge
* Stocks extend losses
* Markets awaiting U.S. payrolls
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Dec 4 Investors still dizzy from
Thursday's roller-coaster ride after an underwhelming stimulus
package from the European Central Bank braced for more
volatility after the latest U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The prospect of less ECB stimulus than markets had
discounted pushed stocks deeper into the red, while the euro
snapped back after soaring 3 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day rally since March 2009 and third largest in its history.
European bonds lost more ground, after Thursday saw the
biggest rise in short-dated German yields for almost five years
and the U.S. yield curve steepened the most since July.
"The market's verdict was crystal clear: disappointment on
all fronts. We think it will be very difficult to arrest this
ensuing momentum in the near term," RBC Capital Markets
strategists said.
At midday in Europe, the index of 300 leading European
shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,457 points, extending
Thursday's 3.3 percent slide. That was its biggest fall since
Aug. 24.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent and France's
CAC40 and Germany's DAX fell 0.6 percent.
German and French stocks were on course for a weekly fall of 5
percent.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1 percent. Japan's
Nikkei tumbled 2.2 percent, down 1.9 percent for the
week, the most in three months.
U.S. futures pointed to a rise of around a quarter of one
percent at the open, rebounding from Thursday's 1.4 percent
slide, its biggest fall since the end of September.
PAYROLLS FRIDAY
The ECB cut its deposit rate by a tenth of a percentage
point, to -0.30 percent, on Thursday. Expectations were it would
be cut 0.15 to 0.20 percentage point.
The central bank also left unchanged the amount of
government bonds it buys and extended its bond-buying programme
six months, instead of lengthening it to a year or even making
it open-ended.
Traders scrambled to unwind short euro positions they had
been building since late October, when Draghi said another round
of stimulus measures was coming.
On Friday, the euro was trading at $1.0885, a cent
down from its post-ECB peak just under $1.10. The dollar index
against a basket of currencies, which hit a 13-year high of
100.51 before the ECB drama, bounced back to 98.22.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking before
Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Thursday, said the United
States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising"
rates.
She also said the U.S. economy needs to add fewer than
100,000 jobs a month to cover new entrants to the workforce,
perhaps setting an implicit floor for jobs growth that
policymakers want to see.
That would be a fairly low bar given that economists' median
forecast was 200,000, when even the most conservative forecast
in a Reuters poll of more than 100 economists was 150,000.
"While markets would probably respond very negatively to a
number of around 100,000, I don't think even this would be
enough to deter Fed officials, so the bar really is very low,"
said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Even after the ECB surprise and some weak U.S. data lately -
notably the manufacturing sector's biggest contraction since
2009 - traders are still pricing in about a 75 percent chance of
a rate increase this month and possibly two more next year.
European bond yields drifted higher after Thursday's surge.
The 10-year German yield was up 5 basis points at 0.71 percent
, its highest in almost a month. The U.S. 10-year yield
eased back a couple of basis points to 2.29 percent.
Crude oil prices extended Thursday's 3 percent rise as OPEC
leaders gathered in Vienna. Saudi Arabia has told other members
it has no intention of floating a proposal for curbing output,
according to sources.
Brent crude futures climbed 1.4 percent to $44.43 per barrel
, having bounced back from Wednesday's three-month low of
$42.43, while U.S. light crude rose 1.1 percent to $41.55 a
barrel.
Metals were mixed. Gold easing back to $1,062.20 an ounce
, after falling to near a six-year low of $1,045.80
shortly after the ECB on Thursday. Still, it was on course to
post its first weekly gain in seven weeks.
The expected rise in U.S. rates and slowing Chinese demand
failed to dent copper, which looked like snapping a seven-week
losing streak. Three-month London copper last traded at
$4,640 a tonne, up 1.8 percent on the day and recovering from
the six-year low seen on Nov. 23.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King; To read
Reuters Global Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)