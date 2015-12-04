(Recasts throughout, adds quotes, details, updates, changes
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK Dec 4
unpredictable trading on Friday as a solid report on U.S. jobs
was offset by a surprise move by oil-producing nations to keep
pumping near-record volumes of oil, roiling commodity and
currency markets.
Bond yields jumped, the dollar rose and U.S. stocks rallied
following a strong set of jobs figures that appeared to seal the
deal on Fed rate hike later this month.
However, the OPEC decision triggered a stark turnaround in
bond yields, a reversal by the dollar against the euro, and
caused U.S. crude to drop through $40 a barrel.
The group decided to increase its collective output ceiling
to 31.5 million barrels per day, from 30 million, effectively
acknowledging that members are already exceeding that ceiling.
"The outcome of the meeting looks bearish - especially in
the context of today's nonfarm payrolls report, which gives the
Fed the green light to embark on its much-anticipated tightening
cycle at this month's meeting," said Brennan Higgins, managing
director at Macquarie Bank in Houston.
"History suggests a stronger dollar amid rising interest
rates will not be kind to the oil price."
Brent was last down 1.4 percent at $43.24 a barrel,
having been up as much as 2 percent. U.S. crude was down 2.3
percent to $40.11, after reaching $39.60.
Wall Street was largely unaffected by OPEC's machinations,
with major averages up more than 1 percent. Energy shares were
hit hard, however, with the S&P 500 energy index losing
0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 248 points, or
1.42 percent, to 17,725.67, the S&P 500 gained 25.45
points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,075.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 60.97 points, or 1.21 percent, to 5,098.50.
Investors reacted positively to the jobs figures, as the markets
have now largely priced in a Fed move at its Dec 15-16 meeting.
The U.S. economy created 211,000 jobs last month, more than
the expected 200,000, while previous months were revised higher,
too.
"The market is very much expecting that this will only
bolster a Fed hike this month," said Brenda Kelly, senior
analyst at London Capital Group.
"I think we got our Goldilocks number," she said, meaning
not too strong and not too weak.
Equity markets overseas were softer. Asian markets reacted
to Thursday's tumult by dropping.
On Thursday, the euro saw its biggest one-day move in more
than six years in a dramatic reversal of its recent rally after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi surprised investors
with less monetary stimulus than markets expected.
The move boosted euro zone and U.S. bond yields and ignited
a pain-driven selloff, as speculators had been holding their
largest short position in the euro since May in anticipation of
more stimulus from the ECB.
Friday, the euro was trading $1.0914, down 0.2
percent on the day, but sharply off its low of $1.0854 earlier
in the morning.
The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 0.99 percent
, within a whisker of a fresh five-year peak, before
turning dramatically after OPEC's news. More recently the
two-year was yielding 0.939 percent. The 10-year yield
rose to 2.34 percent, but was lately at 2.295
percent.
The index of leading 300 European shares was down
0.5 percent, trimming losses after U.S. jobs figures. A global
index of shares was up 0.4 percent, largely on
the strength of U.S. equities.
The dollar index held earlier gains to trade up 0.5 percent
on the day at 98.09.
