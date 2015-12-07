* European shares rise as euro falls

* Dollar strong as Fed seen raising rates next week

* Oil near 2015 lows after OPEC keeps output high

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, Dec 7 European shares started the week strongly on Monday, buoyed by a weaker euro, while the dollar rose after upbeat jobs data on Friday bolstered investor confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.

Wall Street looked set for modest opening gains , according to index futures. Earlier, Asian shares edged lower as investors looked to Chinese economic data due late this week which is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is still sluggish.

Crude oil prices fell towards their lowest levels of the year after OPEC failed to agree on output targets that could cut a global glut.

Investors are caught between the European Central Bank's moves last week to stimulate growth and inflation, which disappointed many, and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, at which interest rates are expected to rise for the first time since 2006.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index rose 1.5 percent, boosted by healthcare stocks and as a weaker euro lifted exporters. Germany's exporter-driven DAX added 2.2 percent. European shares closed at three-week lows on Friday after the euro soared in reaction to Thursday's ECB decision.

A notable faller on Monday was Sweden's Electrolux , down 11 percent after its $3.3 billion deal to buy General Electric's appliance business fell through.

A 2 percent gain on Wall Street on Friday lifted European equity investors' spirits. That followed data showing 211,000 new U.S. jobs were created in November, which cemented already firm expectations the Fed would raise interest rates on Dec. 16 and was perceived as a sign of the U.S. economy's strength.

Asian investors worried about Chinese trade date due on Tuesday, inflation the following day, and industrial output and retail sales figures on Saturday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei closed 1 percent higher, thanks to a weaker yen, having lost 2.2 percent on Friday.

In China, the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, as did the Shanghai Composite.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent. The euro, which took its biggest daily gain in seven years on Thursday on disappointment at the ECB's easing package, fell 0.8 percent to $1.0796.

ECB President Mario Draghi, in a speech in New York on Friday, said more stimulus could be deployed if necessary.

"Draghi's correctively dovish speech emphasised that the ECB can do more, attempting to put the ECB decision in a broader easing context," Mizuho's head of euro rates strategy Peter Chatwell, said in a note to clients.

The yen fell 0.3 percent to 123.45 per dollar. New Zealand's dollar fell 1.2 percent against its U.S. equivalent before a central bank meeting on Thursday at which interest rate cuts are on the table.

OIL DIPS

Brent crude oil fell 45 cents to $42.55 a barrel, not far from its 2015 low of $42.23 hit in August.

Dollar strength helped knock gold off a three-week high, trading at $1,081.30, having risen as far as $1,088.70 on Friday.

Euro zone government bond yields, which posted their biggest daily gain in five years at short maturities on Thursday, fell on Monday as the prospect of weaker oil prices weighed on inflation expectations.

Benchmark German 10-year yields dropped 7.2 basis points to 0.62 percent while two-year yields fell 1.4 bps to just above -0.3 percent. (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)