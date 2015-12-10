* U.S., European shares rise
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Stock markets worldwide rose
modestly on Thursday in a breather from recent losses as traders
assessed the impact of volatile commodities prices and a
possible Federal Reserve rate increase next week, while oil
prices fell as oversupply concerns persisted.
U.S. stocks rose even as U.S. crude prices continued to
hover around 7-year lows and investors awaited the rate hike
decision by the Fed. The central bank meets on Dec. 15-16, when
it is expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a
decade.
European shares edged higher after touching a two-month low,
but retailers and tech firms remained under pressure.
U.S. crude fell to a near seven-year low as worries over a
global glut persisted and prices were seen as vulnerable to
further weakness in the run up to year-end.
Brent crude was last down 34 cents at $39.77 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last down 29 cents at $36.87 per
barrel.
"People are focused on two things right now: they're looking
at commodity prices, they're looking at interest rates, and
they're tying to figure out how that is going to impact growth
heading into next year," said Bryan Novak, portfolio manager at
Astor Investment Management in Chicago.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.64 points or 0.16
percent, at 400.4.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 124.6
points, or 0.71 percent, at 17,616.9. The S&P 500 was up
11.32 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,058.94. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 24.14 points, or 0.48 percent, at 5,047.01.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up
0.12 percent, at 1,432.32.
The dollar rose as markets refocused on the expected rate
increase from the Fed, moving up from one-month lows against the
euro and yen. The dollar index, which tracks the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.57
percent, at 97.904.
"You are seeing people become more convinced that the Fed is
going to move on autopilot," said Karl Schamotta, director of FX
strategy and structured products at Cambridge Mercantile Group
in Toronto.
U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields edged lower in a
generally thin market, weighed down again by the slump in oil
prices, which suggested inflation would remain benign.
A rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims further pushed yields
lower, with both benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields
dipping to session lows.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
5/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, from a byield of 2.21
percent late Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were
last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.97 percent, from a yield of
2.96 percent late Wednesday.
Gold edged lower and was vulnerable to further weakness as
the dollar rebounded and ahead of the Fed meeting next week.
Spot gold prices rose 79 cents to $1,073.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion
Rabouin in New York and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)