By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Global equity markets fell on
Friday, pulled lower by concerns about slumping crude oil
prices, while the dollar slipped against the yen on views the
Bank of Japan may not ease policy as much as expected.
Investors were cautious in the wake of the euphoria that
followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in
almost a decade earlier in the week.
The yen gained after the BoJ merely tweaked its monthly
asset-purchase program, putting a pause in the dollar's rise in
recent months on views that the Fed's likely decision to raise
interest rates and the BoJ's path of more potential stimulus
would drive investment into higher-yielding U.S. assets.
The Fed raised rates on Wednesday for the first time in
almost a decade.
"The BoJ's move shows a weak hand," said Jens Nordvig,
global head of FX strategy at Nomura in New York. "It suggests
the BoJ is out of ammunition, and will not be able to deliver
anything meaningful going forward," he said.
The dollar, which had hit a more than two-week high of
123.590 yen, was last down 0.89 percent at 121.46.
The euro was up 0.18 percent against the dollar at $1.0844
. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was down 0.46
percent at 98.815.
Equities suffered from fatigue after markets had risen in
anticipation of the Fed move, while the price of oil was driving
investor sentiment on concerns over global growth and a growing
supply surplus.
"We had a couple of strong days as a result of the Fed,"
said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market strategist at Interactive
Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"The market is getting sucked into a fear trade," he said.
It's really oil - is it a glut or a global slowdown? But I don't
think it's symbolizing a slowdown in the global economy."
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.74 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
leading European share dropped 0.98 percent to 1,420.038.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
186.7 points, or 1.07 percent, to 17,309.14. The S&P 500
slid 15.45 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,026.44 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 21.57 points, or 0.43 percent, to
4,980.99.
Crude oil rebounded after the U.S. benchmark traded well
below $35 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude rose
0.86 percent to $37.38 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures
gained 1 percent to $35.30 a barrel.
Treasury prices rose. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.2058 percent.
