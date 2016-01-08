* World stocks steady after 6 straight falls
* China shares rise strongly after circuit breaker drop
* PBOC sets yuan midpoint higher for first time in 9 days
* Oil prices recover on China moves before slipping again
* Payrolls expected to show 200,000 jobs added in Dec
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 8 Gains by Chinese stocks, a
steadier yuan and a recovery in oil prices helped calm frazzled
investors on Friday, just in time for the first U.S. payrolls
report of the year.
China nudged the yuan higher for the first time in nine
days, easing fears that it had lost control of the currency.
Traders also cheered its decision to dump an unpopular stock
market "circuit-breaker" system introduced this week, helping to
restore a measure of risk appetite.
After a 10 percent-plus drop in Chinese equities, an equally
dramatic slump in oil and major volatility in other markets, a 2
percent rise by Chinese .CSI300 shares ensured Asia end higher
for the first time in 2016.
Europe initially followed suit, with the FTSE, DAX
and CAC40 up as much as 0.5 percent, but they
later gave up their gains. Wall Street futures point to a near 1
percent bounce on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial
after what been their worst-ever start to a year.
The nightmare last four days has meant Asia
has seen its biggest weekly fall since the euro zone crisis in
2011, and Europe and the 46-country MSCI All World index
dropped the most since China's first yuan devaluation
last August.
"I think there will be a bit of a stabilisation now," said
Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro. "This is
more of an echo of the crisis we had in August rather than a
replay because it lacks some of the surprise element.
"It created a lot of volatility and turmoil, but hopefully
now global markets can regain their composure."
It all came just in time for some of the most influential
pieces of macroeconomic data for markets, the monthly U.S.
non-farm payrolls figures and the first since .
The latest Reuters poll shows economists expect 200,000 jobs
were added last month and the overall unemployment rate remained
at a 7 1/2-year low of 5 percent.
A solid report could soothe fears over the economy's health
by showing recent weakness was largely restricted to
manufacturers and exporters. Both have been hit by a strong
dollar and anaemic global demand.
It will also be the first reading since the Federal Reserve
raised U.S. interest rates last month for the first time in
almost a decade.
ON THE JOBS
There was also a sense of relief in commodities markets as
oil prices pulled out of their tailspin, although few experts
were willing to declare an end to the slump.
After reaching a 12-year low the previous session, Brent
crude rose as high as $34.72 a barrel and U.S. West
Texas Intermediate $34.34 a barrel before both starting
to backslide again.
When U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said last year that
oil could fall as low as $20 per barrel, it assigned a fairly
low probability to that scenario.
Fast-forward five months and in some parts of the world the
forecast has already proved correct. Canadian physical crude has
been selling this week at below $20 per barrel, less than it
costs to extract and transport.
And proving just how much the ground is shifting in the oil
market, Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman,
said on Thursday that the government was weighing up selling
shares in state oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Industrial metals like copper, iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI and zinc were also steadier after losses
of 4 to 6 percent so far this week, while gold was one of
several safe-haven assets to retreat.
Amid hopes for a solid payrolls number and relief over the
steadying of the yuan, the dollar rose more than half a percent
against both the euro to $1.0869 and yen to 118.34
yen.
The yen, the currency market's safe-haven darling, has been
one of the major beneficiaries of this week's turbulence. It
gained roughly 1.7 percent against the dollar and 1.5 percent
versus the euro.
Friday's turnaround came after China's central bank nudged
the yuan/dollar rate up to 6.5636 per dollar. On
Thursday, it reportedly had intervened to defend the yuan in
offshore trade, reversing a decline of more than 1 percent that
took it to a record low of 6.7600 per dollar.
The PBOC's Friday setting is "a signal it does not intend to
keep allowing the yuan to fall," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global
market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei surrendered
earlier gains to end the day at its lowest since Sept. 30. That
extended losses for the week to 7 percent, the biggest weekly
decline in four months.
In bond markets, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to a
2 1/2-month low of 2.119 percent on Thursday and
last stood at 2.17807 percent. German Bunds were steady at 0.539
after their yields fell this week as investors headed into safe
assets.
"The fact that 10-year German yields are back at around 50
basis points shows there is a flight to quality," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.
Though much could depend on the 1330 GMT payrolls figures,
Wall Street, which opens at 1430 GMT, was expected to see a
small bounce after a five percent fall this week.
Before the U.S. market open, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co became the latest Apple supplier to feed worries
about iPhone sales as it reported a 20 percent slump in December
revenues.
(Additional reporting by Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in
London, editing by Larry King)