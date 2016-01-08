* Payrolls show 292,000 jobs added in Dec
* World stocks steady after 6 straight falls
* China shares rise strongly after circuit breaker drop
* PBOC sets yuan midpoint higher for first time in 9 days
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 8 Forecast-beating U.S. jobs numbers
sent global stocks and the dollar higher on Friday, extending
gains after Chinese markets stabilised and a tentative recovery
in oil prices helped calm frazzled investors.
The U.S. employment data showed a bumper 292,000 jobs were
added in December, topping expectations of 200,000 by economists
polled by Reuters, The unemployment rate held steady at a
7-1/2-year low of 5 percent even as more people joined
workforce, a sign of confidence in the labour market.
October and November payrolls were revised to show
50,000 more jobs created than previously reported, adding to the
positive market sentiment.
U.S. stock futures jumped between 1.3 and 1.7 percent
and European shares rose. The dollar
gained more than 1 percent against the euro while against
a broad basket of currencies it was up 0.9 percent.
Traders boosted bets on a first quarter rate hike by the
Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures contracts showed traders now
see a better-than-even chance of a March hike, having priced in
a 45 percent chance before the jobs report was released.
"It's a very strong labour report that indicates,
notwithstanding some weaker economic activity, the private
sector continues to add workers, which is a good sign," said
Peter Cardillo, chief markets economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
Markets had already steadied after a nightmare start to the
year. That happened after China nudged the yuan higher
for the first time in nine days, easing fears that it had lost
control of the currency.
Traders also welcomed its decision to dump an unpopular
stock market circuit-breaker system introduced this week,
helping to restore a measure of risk appetite.
After a 10 percent-plus drop in Chinese equities, an equally
dramatic slump in oil and major volatility in other markets, a 2
percent rise by Chinese shares on Friday ensured Asia
end higher for the first time in 2016.
There was also a sense of relief in commodities markets as
oil prices pulled out of their tailspin, although few experts
were willing to declare an end to the slump.
After reaching a 12-year low the previous session, Brent
crude rose as high as $34.72 a barrel before giving up
some gains to trade at $33.95 at 1355 GMT, up 0.6 percent.
Ahead of the U.S. market open Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co became the latest Apple supplier to feed worries
about iPhone sales as it reported a 20 percent slump in December
revenues.
