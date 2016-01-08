* World stocks slip for seventh day running
* China drops circuit breaker, stocks rally
* Oil prices fail to hold gains; Brent off +10 pct for week
(Updates with U.S. market, changes comment, dateline from
previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 8 A surprisingly strong payrolls
report in the United States on Friday failed to entice investors
into stocks even as equities appeared oversold globally
following a near 5-percent drop to start the year.
Brent crude oil extended its weekly slide to more than 10
percent, pressured by unrelenting oversupply and a bleak demand
outlook. U.S. crude was on track to post its largest weekly drop
in more than a year.
Stocks had opened higher on Wall Street after data showed
the economy created many more jobs than expected in December and
previous months were revised higher.
But the S&P 500 hit its session high, up 0.9 percent on the
day, within five minutes of the open and steadily lost ground
since.
"The market's reaction (to the jobs report) is something
between curious and concerning," said Richard Scalone, co-head
of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"People are skittish in holding positions. If you are long
stocks, you think you might be saved by this jobs report. If
they don't go up, you are in trouble."
Investors fear that China, the second-largest economy in the
world, is growing more slowly than expected and could further
weigh on commodity prices and global economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.61 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 16,482.49, the S&P 500 lost 4.25
points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,938.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.64 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,678.79.
Stocks and other risk assets got support from Asian markets
after China nudged the yuan higher for the first time in nine
days, easing fears that it had lost control of the currency, and
as the Chinese stock benchmark rose 2 percent.
Europe initially followed suit, but the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.3 percent going into
the close of trading.
MSCI's broadest gauge of stocks globally was
little changed on the day and on track to fall 5.5 percent this
week, the most since September 2011.
"What's going to come out of China is a short-term concern
for the market, so maybe the 5-percent decline we've seen is not
quite enough," said Andrew Slimmon, a Chicago-based portfolio
manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, which manages
more than $400 billion in assets.
"But what's most important is the payroll numbers coming out
today highlight that the economy in the U.S. has not in any way
derailed."
He said concerns are only near-term and the beginning of
earnings season will "remind investors that the U.S. micro story
hasn't changed."
Traders are indeed more concerned near-term, with the spot
price of the CBOE volatility index higher that futures
three month down the line.
NO RESPITE FOR OIL
Barclays expects Chinese oil demand to grow by 300,000
barrels per day in 2016, down from an estimated 510,000 bpd last
year.
After reaching a 12-year low on Thursday, Brent crude
rose as much as 2.9 percent but was last down 2.4
percent on the day at $32.95 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate
fell 1.4 percent to $32.79 a barrel after gaining more
than 3 percent earlier.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed following an
initial yield rise after the bumper jobs data, which was quelled
by a lack of wage gains. Continued safety bids also kept yields
from climbing.
"The average hourly earnings pushes rate hikes back at the
margin, but the payrolls number pushes them forward, so the
market is putting those two elements together and concluding
that the message is pretty neutral," said David Keeble, head of
U.S. rates strategies at Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank in New York.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 5/32 in
price to yield 2.1367 percent on Friday, from 2.153 percent late
Thursday.
The dollar climbed on measures taken by China to ease this
week's market turmoil and on the payrolls data in the United
States, but gains were limited by worries over whether Beijing
has done enough to calm its battered stock market.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.09
, while the greenback was little changed versus the yen
at 117.61.
Spot gold fell for the first time this week but was
on track to post its largest weekly percentage gain since
August.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Sam Forgione)