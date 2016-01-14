* Oil back above $30 a barrel
* European bourses down more than 2 pct
* French car shares slump as Renault investigated
* Canadian dollar steadies after hitting lowest since 2003
* Euro dip after ECB minutes from disappointing Dec meeting
* 10-year Japanese government bond yield falls to record low
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 14 Share markets and heavily
commodity-dependent currencies took a fresh beating on Thursday,
having been floored again by the latest plunge in oil prices,
this time to below $30 a barrel.
MSCI's 46-country world index was down for its 10th
day in the last 11 and Europe took another 2 percent
hit, as worries that French carmakers were being dragged into
the emissions scandal sent the likes of Renault down
as much as 20 percent.
The oil pressure woes had seen heavy selling in Asia
overnight and Wall Street, which sank 2.5
percent on Wednesday, looked set for another subdued start too.
The slump has pushed MSCI's global index to its lowest level
in 2-1/2 years, and it is down more than 9 percent since the
start of the month. But some individual markets have fared far
worse.
Global benchmarks Brent and U.S. crude both
bobbed back above $30.70 a barrel in European trading, but the
previous day's slide into the $20s for the first time since 2004
left nerves jangling.
Canada, one of the big global oil producers, saw its dollar
dive as deep as C$1.4382 per U.S. dollar, its lowest
level since April 2003.
"It is more selling of risk and it is difficult to see a way
through this," said Gavin Friend, a strategist at National
Australia Bank in London.
"People just can't seem to get past the fall in oil prices
and capex... You can make a case that if oil prices are going
to stay low, this overhang stays for a while."
Adding to the risk-adverse sentiment, a gun and bomb attack
in Jakarta sent the rupiah down around 1 percent and
stocks 1.7 percent lower.
In Europe, investors were also not getting much
encouragement from the region's two biggest central banks, the
ECB and the Bank of England.
The BoE kept its interest rates on hold in its first policy
meeting of the year although one member continued to call for a
hike which help sterling kick away from a 5-1/2 year low.
The euro, meanwhile, dipped back under $1.09 as the ECB
published the minutes of its December meeting, when it
disappointed traders with a more modest easing package than
expected.
The accounts pointed to room for another minor cut in rates
but they also followed a Reuters story that a key
group of the bank's policymakers remained wary about further
stimulus steps.
RATE EXPECTATIONS
Investors are becoming increasingly worried, though, that
the latest oil dive and market rout is a signal that the U.S.
economy will not be strong enough to withstand anything like the
four rate hikes the Federal Reserve has suggested for this year.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren sounded a cautious tone
overnight, saying global and U.S. economic growth may be
slipping and could force the bank into a more gradual course of
rate hikes than officials currently expect.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
plumbed its lowest levels since late October as investors sought
safety in government debt. It last stood at 2.0716 percent as
the equivalent German Bund yields fell back below 0.5 percent.
Undermined by lower U.S. yields, the dollar lost ground to
its perceived safe-haven Japanese counterpart, though it had
clawed most of it back and was last buying 117.68 yen.
For data followers, the weekly jobless claims numbers are
due at 1330 GMT alongside December import and export price data
that should show the early impact of last month's first
increase in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade.
Copper fell to $4,330, its lowest since May 2009,
compounding worries about the effect on demand of the fall in
Chinese growth.
Japan's Nikkei was Asia's big loser. It shed 2.7
percent, as downbeat domestic data added to the
broader market gloom. The yield on the benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bond also touched a fresh
record low of 0.190 percent.
China's recently volatile main stock indexes reversed
earlier losses, however, with the Shanghai Composite Index
and the CSI300 index both closing up 2 percent
after strong finishes.
Traders continued to keep an eye on China's yuan, which
weakened even after the People's Bank of China set its midpoint
rate at 6.5616 per dollar prior to the market
opening, firmer than the previous fix of 6.563.
The PBOC has held the line on its currency in the past few
days, calming some fears of a sustained depreciation.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Kevin Liffey and Raissa Kasolowsky)