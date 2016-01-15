* Oil back below $30 after Thursday's brief reprieve
* European, U.S. stocks slide 2 pct or more
* Gold, bond prices rise on safe-haven buying
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Oil prices dove below $30 a
barrel on Friday, dragging major equity indices around the world
sharply lower, as fears of a global slowdown amid a crude supply
glut roiled markets and unsettled investors who snapped up gold
and other safe-haven assets.
Major stock indices in Europe and on Wall Street tumbled
more than 2 percent while crude prices slid on expectations Iran
will increase oil exports once international sanctions are
lifted, possibly within days.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note were
poised to fall below 2 percent and gold rose as retreating oil
prices and equity markets underpinned demand for assets
perceived as safer.
The December futures contract on the federal funds
rate surged to its highest since October, implying the Federal
Reserve will raise rates only one more time this year.
The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all sank
against the U.S. dollar on the back of another slide in Chinese
stock markets and the slide in oil. But the dollar fell against
both the euro and yen.
World stock markets were set for a third week of losses.
European shares fell to their lowest since December 2014, hit by
losses in commodity-related stocks after BHP Billiton
announced a $7.2 billion writedown on its U.S. shale assets.
BHP shed 6.9 percent, the second-biggest decliner on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell 3
percent. MSCI's all-country world stock index
fell 2 percent.
"Oil is deeply oversold. The stock market is deeply
oversold. The inability for the market to rally from deeply
oversold conditions clearly tells you how weak the market is,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 380.56 points,
or 2.32 percent, to 15,998.49. The S&P 500 slid 43.44
points, or 2.26 percent, to 1,878.4 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 127.38 points, or 2.76 percent, to 4,487.63.
U.S. crude futures were down more than 5 percent at
$29.59 a barrel, after posting their first significant gains for
2016 in the previous session. Earlier they hit $29.28, the
lowest since November 2003.
The March Brent contract traded 4 percent lower at
$29.62, after hitting a 12-year low of $29.30 earlier in the
day.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)