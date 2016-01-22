* ECB easing hopes revive risk appetite
* Oil jumps 5 pct, back above $30/barrel
* Goldman cuts euro forecast
* Wall Street set to rise at open
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 22 Stocks and oil, at the forefront
of a global market rout since the turn of the year, rebounded
strongly on Friday thanks to hints of more monetary policy
support by the European Central Bank and bargain-hunting by
bruised investors.
World stocks recorded their biggest rise in a month, and
Asian stocks had their best day in three months. Oil rallied 6
percent, after gaining 5 percent on Thursday, recovering from
12-year lows to go back above $30 a barrel.
European stocks followed Asia's lead and Wall Street looked
set to open some 1.3 percent higher, according to index futures
.
The surge comes a day after ECB President Mario Draghi
signalled the central bank would ease policy further at its next
meeting, in March, to combat fading growth and disinflation, a
message he reiterated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on
Friday.
Europe's main stock indices rose around 3 percent after
adding 2 percent on Thursday. Remarkably, given the recent steep
declines, some were on track for their best weekly performance
in two months.
Investors seized on Draghi's comments and bet that the Bank
of Japan might also ease policy further next week while the
Federal Reserve goes slow in raising U.S. rates this
year.
"With inflation so low, it would be strange if central banks
didn't do more in the face of such market turmoil and elevated
risk factors," said John Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank in
London.
"It won't be a major growth stimulant, but any extra
liquidity provided will have to go somewhere, so it's too early
to say the central bank era of elevating asset prices is over,"
he said.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European shares was up
2.9 percent, putting it on track for a weekly gain of
around 2.7 percent.
Germany's DAX was up 2.1 percent, Britain's FTSE
100 was up 2.4 percent on the day, and France's CAC 40
was up 3.2 percent.
Earlier this week, all of them had entered "bear market"
territory, meaning they were down 20 percent or more from last
year's peaks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2.9 percent on Friday, the most since Oct.
7 last year, after touching a four-year low on Thursday.
That puts the index on track for a 0.2 percent gain for a
week in which oil prices plunged and concern over China's
economy pummelled risk assets globally.
Japan's Nikkei surged 5.9 percent, the most in more
than four months. Chinese stocks, which had fallen
almost 20 percent since the turn of the year, rose 1.3 percent.
EURO UNDER PRESSURE
Oil prices extended an overnight rally that began after data
showed stockpiles at some U.S. sites rose less than some had
expected and as cold U.S. and European weather spurred demand.
That gave traders the incentive to cover record short
positions in oil, essentially bets that the price of oil would
continue falling.
Brent crude futures were up 6.4 percent at $31.13 a barrel
, extending its rebound from a 12-year low of $27.10 hit
on Wednesday.
U.S. crude futures followed a similar path, rising 5.3
percent to $31.09 from Wednesday's 12-year low of $26.19.
Other commodities also gained. Three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange rose 1.1 percent to $4,478 a
tonne, poised for a 3.3 percent weekly rise, its best week in
more than three months.
In currencies, the prospect of looser ECB policy kept the
euro under pressure. The single currency was down 0.4 percent at
$1.0832.
Currency analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their euro
forecasts late on Thursday, in a note that predicted the
currency would fall below parity with the dollar and end the
year at $0.95.
"In our view there will be more easing for longer than the
market expects," the analysts wrote. "This is the underlying
reason why we think the euro's downtrend will continue and be
large.
"We are keeping our end-2017 forecast unchanged at $0.90 at
present, though we see downside risks to that."
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 118.14 yen
, pulling away from a one-year trough of 115.97 struck
earlier this week against the safe-haven Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell. Benchmark yields rose from 3
1/2-month lows as the rebound in stocks and oil scaled back
appetite for low-risk government debt.
The 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 2.07 percent
, and the yield curve - the gap between two- and
10-year yields - steepened from a multi-year low to around 119
basis points .
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Larry
King/Hugh Lawson)