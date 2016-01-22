* Hopes for ECB policy easing revive risk appetite
* Oil jumps, back above $30/barrel
* Wall Street up sharply in morning trade
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Global equity indexes and oil
prices climbed for a second day on Friday, as frigid weather
across the United States and Europe boosted energy demand.
Oil, which had tumbled during a recent rout in world
markets, soared nearly 8 percent earlier Friday to trade above
$30 a barrel, thanks to higher short-term demand and as traders
cashed in their short positions.
Energy shares led the advance in U.S. stocks, which surged
more than 1 percent in morning trading. Exxon Mobil
shares were up 2.1 percent.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Thursday, suggesting the bank could ease its monetary policy at
its March meeting, helped encourage investors bruised by a
brutal selloff that began at the start of 2016.
"I don't think anybody really expected to see this kind of
rout in global equities at the start of the year," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"At some point, you do shake all the bad blood out and
that's what I think the last couple of days were about."
Brent was up 7 percent at $31.30 a barrel, set for
its biggest one-day rise since August 2015 and well above this
week's low of $27.10, while U.S. crude rose 6.7 percent
to $31.54.
The MSCI All Country World Index jumped 2.5
percent, while Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
shot up 3.1 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 159.16 points, or 1 percent, at 16,041.84, the S&P 500
gained 28.07 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,897.06 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 85.88 points, or 1.92 percent, to
4,557.94.
Japan's Nikkei surged 5.9 percent, the most in more
than four months. Chinese stocks, which had fallen
almost 20 percent since the start of the year, rose 1.3 percent.
Investors seized on Draghi's comments and bet that the Bank
of Japan might also ease policy further next week, while the
Federal Reserve goes slow in raising U.S. rates this
year.
DOLLAR FIRMS
The dollar rose, boosted by increased expectations of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan, and
following strong U.S. housing data.
The dollar touched a two-week high against the Japanese yen
, rising 0.7 percent to 118.50 yen. The yen has risen
nearly 3 percent against the greenback this year as the sell-off
in oil and global equity markets encouraged traders to seek out
the safe-haven currency.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as a resurgence in oil and stock
prices sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government
debt. Benchmark yields rose further from Wednesday's 3-1/2-month
lows.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32
in price to yield 2.082 percent, up 6 basis points from late on
Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on
Wednesday, the lowest since early October.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and Nigel Stephenson in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)