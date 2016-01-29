* U.S. shares set to follow European markets higher
* BOJ unexpectedly adopts negative rates in big stimulus
step
* Yen falls broadly, 10-year JGB yield plumbs record low
* BOJ, supply deal talk give oil another session of gains
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 29 World shares jumped and the yen
slumped on Friday after the Bank of Japan took one of its main
interest rates into negative territory, its boldest step yet to
re-inflate the economy.
The yield on Japanese benchmark government bonds plunged to
record lows after the Bank of Japan said it would
charge 0.1 percent for excess reserves and may cut rates further
if necessary, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European
Central Bank.
Most investors had believed Japan's policymakers were too
cautious to ever adopt such a radical measure. The dollar surged
in response, rising about three yen to an almost six-week high
of 121.495. By 1230 GMT it was up 1.8 percent at 120.97.
"We're only one month into the year and two of the major
central banks have already surprised markets," said J.P. Morgan
Asset Management's fixed income CIO in London, Nick Gartside.
"The ECB has signalled more policy action in March and the BOJ
has moved to negative interest rates, a policy previously
thought of as unthinkable."
European shares tracked Asian stock markets higher, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.9 percent,
having fallen 1.7 percent on Thursday. Wall Street was expected
to open with similar gains.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, rose half a percent. For the month,
though, the index is down 7.5 percent - its steepest fall in
almost four years.
"It has become clear that stock markets cannot stand on
their own feet," said KBC senior economist Koen De Leus, in
Brussels. "As long as the economy is shaky and the world is
burdened with high debt, central banks and their money-printing
machines are a necessary evil to keep up the markets."
The plunge in Japanese bond yields encouraged other major
bond markets. Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell four basis
points to a nine-month low at 0.29 percent, on
track for the biggest monthly decline in two years.
Two-year German bond yields touched a record low of minus
0.471 percent. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 4 basis
points to 1.95 percent.
The dollar was up 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies
at 99.174, though still down slightly on the week.
OIL GAINS
The promise of extra global stimulus boosted oil prices,
which had already risen for three sessions on talk of a possible
deal to curb excess supply.
U.S. crude added about 1.2 percent to $33.61 per
barrel and Brent futures also gained 1.2 percent to
$34.28. That put oil on track for a second weekly gain, though
volatility has climbed to its highest since 2009 as traders try
to price in the uncertainty around supply cuts.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei share index whipsawed on the
BOJ announcement before ending up 2.8 percent, to mark a 3.3
percent weekly gain.
The central bank's move gave a lift to stocks across the
region, even though economists at HSBC and elsewhere doubted it
would do much for Japan's real economy or inflation.
"We do not think negative rates are a game changer," said
Commerzbank strategist Esther Reichelt, in Frankfurt. "Pressure
on the BoJ will mount to do even more in coming months to attain
their inflation target."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 1.8 percent, up 2.7 percent for the week .
The buying spread to U.S. debt markets as investors wagered
the BOJ decision and a stronger dollar would make it even harder
for the Federal Reserve to raise rates four times this year, as
originally envisioned by its policy board.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> rose to imply a rate of 51 basis
points by year end, compared with 90 basis points a month ago.
Futures for U.S. 10-year bonds <0#TZY:> rose 5 ticks.
"With other central banks easing more, pushing their
currencies weaker against the U.S. dollar ... the Federal
Reserve will struggle to deliver meaningful rate hikes," said
J.P. Morgan's Gartside.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash, Dhara Ranasinghe,
Anirban Nag and Marc Jones in London, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo
and Wayne Cole in Sydney, editing by Larry King)