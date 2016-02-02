* Major U.S. stock indexes down more than 1 pct

* European stocks drop 2.5 percent as BP, UBS slump

* Crude prices off more than 3 pct

* U.S. Treasury yields fall to 9-month lows (Updates with opening of U.S. markets; pvs dateline London)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Feb 2 Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday amid worries about demand, renewing pressure on global equities and boosting buying of safe-haven U.S. government bonds.

U.S. crude prices slipped below $30 a barrel before recovering somewhat as hopes for a deal between OPEC and Russia on output cuts faded.

The prolonged crude slide was reflected in results from oil majors BP, whose shares slumped after posting a $6.5 billion loss for 2015, and Exxon, which posted its smallest quarterly profit in more than a decade.

The major U.S. stock indexes all were down more than 1 percent in morning trading, led down by energy shares, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst index dropped more than 2 percent.

Oil's renewed drag on equities comes as some investors recently had expressed hope that other markets were beginning to diverge from the performance of the beaten-down commodity.

"People want to see stability in that market and every time they think there's maybe some stability, it seems to leg down," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "For equity owners and some of the high-yield owners that are tied to energy, it is a little unnerving that it can't really seem to find a stabilized floor."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.92 points, or 1.53 percent, at 16,197.26, the S&P 500 lost 27.52 points, or 1.42 percent, at 1,911.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.45 points, or 1.24 percent, at 4,562.92.

Meckler also said the first results of the U.S. presidential primary season could be creating greater uncertainty for investors because there were no clear winners.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas edged businessman Donald Trump in the Republican race, while on the Democratic side, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won by a razor-thin margin against U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

European equities were also dragged lower by Swiss bank UBS , whose shares fell 6.7 percent after reporting a surprise outflow of funds from its flagship wealth management business.

MSCI's 46-country All World share index fell 1.5 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to nine-month lows on safety buying as oil prices resumed their slide.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 24/32 in price to yield 1.8827 percent, down from 1.966 percent late on Monday.

"I think the reaction in the bonds is greater than you would think from the stimulus of oil and the stock market," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Part of it is, maybe people started leaning the wrong way last week if they thought we'd seen the bottom in crude and stocks."

Euro zone yields fell as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi confirmed his commitment to review monetary policy next month.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.04 percent, while the euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar.

"The risk-off bias of the marketplace ... typically favors yen and euro over the dollar," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York. (Additional reporting Karen Brettell and Sam Forgione in New York, by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker; editing by Larry King)