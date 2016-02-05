* Steady morning in Europe before U.S. payrolls
* Doubts over U.S. economic outlook still set to dominate
* Dollar inches up but on course for worst week in 6 years
* Oil ticks higher, bond markets more nervous before data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 5 The wait for U.S. monthly jobs
numbers steadied stock markets on Friday and allowed the dollar
to recover after what has so far been its weakest week in more
than six years.
Oil prices were up by 0.5 to 1 percent, and the
mixed performance in Asia spread to European stock markets:
London and Paris both gained, while Frankfurt
was marginally lower. Wall Street looked
set to open flat.
January was the weakest start to a year for shares since the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, and doubts over the U.S.
economy - recently one of the few bright spots globally - have
grown this week.
Short-term U.S. bond yields were roughly stable
on Friday but have fallen by about a third in the past month and
by 10 basis points this week alone, driving the dollar to its
weakest performance since late 2009.
A solid non-farm payrolls report, due at 1330 GMT might
restore some optimism. The consensus forecast of economists
polled by Reuters was that 190,000 new jobs were created last
month.
"There is a general scepticism towards a proper rate hike
cycle by the Fed - that's been driving down the dollar
(but)there's probably not that much room left for dollar
weakness," said Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen in
Frankfurt. "A better labour market report could bring back some
confidence in the rate cycle."
The dollar was flat on the day at 116.805 yen and 0.1
percent stronger against the euro at $1.1199. Against a
basket of currencies, it is down 1.3 percent on the week.
After a weak service-sector business sentiment report on
Wednesday and dovish comments from New York Federal Reserve
chief William Dudley, U.S money markets now predict no rise in
official interest rates this year. Earlier, the Federal
Reserve's own forecasting called for four increases.
That reflects growing concern the world is heading back into
recession. But it also bolsters expectations for more support
for global asset prices from stimulus measures by the world's
central banks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6 percent and Malaysian
and Singapore stocks also gained. Tokyo,
Shanghai and various commodity prices all fell.
Strategists said European bond markets looked to be pricing
in a softer read from the U.S. payrolls report.
"We doubt that even a strong non-farm payrolls number will
have the potential to alter the course," said RBC's chief
European macro strategist, Peter Schaffrik.
"More importantly even, particularly for the fixed income
market: The Fed seemingly is reacting to the equity market
weakness, fearing the feed through into the real economy through
a tightening in financial conditions."
