* Oil, stocks give back ground
* Miners, banks hit by weak earnings
* Sterling still under Brexit pressure
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 23 The recent recovery in riskier
assets fizzled out on Tuesday, with a fall in stocks, oil and
the value of China's yuan currency boosting investor demand for
safer assets such as the Japanese yen, government bonds and
gold.
Oil fell more than 2 percent and the main European stock
indices fell as much as 1 percent, giving back some of their
recent gains: oil rose more than 5 percent on Monday and world
stocks recorded their biggest rise last week since early
October.
Sterling recovered from its seven-year low against the
dollar struck on Monday but struggled to make much headway as
uncertainty over Britain's membership of the European Union
continued to swirl ahead of the June 23 referendum.
"Yesterday, higher oil prices, surging commodity stocks and
bounce in banking shares prompted an extension of the rally that
began on February 12," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC
Markets in London.
"Today though, European markets look to pull back from those
gains, alongside a dip in oil as China stocks fall and mining
giant BHP Billiton slashes its dividend."
The world's biggest miner announced a $5.67 billion net loss
in the six months to the end of December, its first loss in 16
years, and said it would slash its interim dividend by 75
percent.
Its shares were down 4 percent in London, helping to
pull the FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent. Among the biggest
losers was Standard Chartered, whose shares were down 5 percent
after the emerging market-exposed bank reported an 84 percent
fall in annual profit.
Germany's DAX was last down 0.6 percent, France's
CAC 40 was 0.3 percent lower and Europe's index of
leading 300 shares was down 0.2 percent at 1303 points.
STERLING EFFORT
Earlier in Asia shares retreated from a seven-week high as
the oil price rally that had boosted global equity markets
reversed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei
erased morning gains to close down 0.4 percent.
Chinese stocks closed 0.9 percent lower, their
biggest fall in three weeks, while U.S. futures pointed to a
fall of around 0.2 percent on Wall Street.
Oil markets jumped as much as 7 percent on Monday - and had
rallied around 30 percent from their lows a month ago - as
speculation about falling U.S. shale output fed the notion that
crude prices may be bottoming after their 20-month collapse.
But they retreated on Tuesday on concern that any cuts to
U.S. production may be countered by rising output from Iran.
U.S. crude futures fell 2.2 percent to $32.66 a
barrel and the international benchmark Brent slid 2.1
percent back below $34 a barrel.
In currency markets the British pound GBP=D4 remained
vulnerable a day after falling nearly 2 percent, its biggest
one-day drop in almost six years, on worries Britain may leave
the European Union.
The pound hit a seven-year low of $1.4057 on Monday, after
London Mayor Boris Johnson, one of the country's most popular
ruling party politicians, announced his support for Britain to
leave the EU in June's referendum.
Sterling last stood at $1.4113, down slightly on the day.
"The 30-year low is $1.373 seen in June 2001, so the whole
'Brexit' discussion is pushing us against what has been a well
held level at around $1.40 that sterling has bounced off several
times over the last three decades," said Jim Reid, market
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
The euro also fell to $1.10035 on Monday, its lowest
in almost three weeks, on fears Brexit could undermine the
European project. It recovered to $1.1033 on Tuesday.
Investors' shift towards safer ground on Tuesday pushed the
dollar lower against the yen, down almost 1 percent on the day
back below 112 yen.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
hit a three-week high of 97.60 on Monday but slipped back
to 97.28 on Tuesday. This retreat helped lift gold 0.6 percent
to $1,215 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down slightly at
1.75 percent.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)