* Oil weakens on output caps doubt
* Miners, banks fall back on energy concerns
* Sterling still under Brexit pressure
(Adds open of U.S. markets, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Global equity markets lost
ground on Tuesday, slowing the recent recovery in riskier assets
as oil prices reversed some of their recent bounce and benefited
safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen and gold.
After gains of more than 5 percent on Monday, which helped
push a gauge of world equities up more than 1 percent, both
Brent and U.S. crude were down more than 1
percent.
The decline in crude weighed on both the energy and
financial sectors on Wall Street. Concerns about bank
exposure to the energy sector were highlighted by JP Morgan's
announcement that it will put aside an additional $500
million to cover potentially bad loans to energy companies.
"It is looking for its direction from oil, there has to at
some point be a disconnect between what oil does and what the
broader market does," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"But at the moment it is too connected right now."
U.S. crude futures were last down 3.4 percent at $32.26 a
barrel and Brent lost 2.4 percent to $33.85 a barrel.
The commodity had shown signs of stabilization above $30 a
barrel on plans for a production freeze by major producers, but
lost ground on Tuesday amid doubts about the impact a freeze
could have on oversupply.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 109.3 points,
or 0.66 percent, to 16,511.36, the S&P 500 lost 14.64
points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,930.86 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 41.65 points, or 0.91 percent, to 4,528.96.
European shares also moved lower on the crude weakness,
along with and disappointing updates from Standard Chartered
, down 5.8 percent, and BHP Billiton, down 4.9
percent. A weak sentiment reading of German manufacturers also
raised concerns about the health of the region's largest
economy.
Resources stocks, down 2.7 percent, weighed heavily
on European equity indices after the world's largest miner, BHP
Billiton, posted its first loss in 16 years.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
shares was off 0.9 percent. MSCI's index of world shares
was down 0.7 percent.
In currency markets, the British pound remained
vulnerable, a day after falling nearly 2 percent, its biggest
one-day percentage drop in almost six years, on worries Britain
may leave the European Union. Sterling was last down 0.4 percent
at 1.4087.
The euro also fell to $1.0987 on Monday, its lowest
in almost three weeks, on fears Brexit could undermine the
European Union. It was last down 0.15 percent at $1.1009.
Investors' shift towards safer ground on Tuesday pushed the
dollar lower against the yen, down 0.7 percent to 112.09 yen
after hitting a low of 111.75. The risk-aversion helped
lift gold 1.2 percent to $1,223.06 an ounce.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
was little changed, up 0.05 percent at 97.424.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries pared earlier losses and
were last down slightly, off 1/32 in price at 1.7691 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)