* Global stocks just off one-week low after 2 pct Nikkei
fall
* European bourses a touch higher pre-ECB
* Brexit weighs on sterling
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 2 World stocks hovered close to
their one-week lows on Thursday, dragged down by an earlier 2
percent slump in Japan and lacklustre European markets, while
concern over Britain's future in the European Union continued to
weigh on sterling.
Futures prices signalled a weaker Wall Street open
.
European stocks inched into positive territory, but their
gains were capped by investor reluctance to take big positions
before a 1230 GMT press conference by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi after the ECB's regular meeting.
The central kept interest rates deep in negative territory
and stuck to its stimulus policies, confirming it would start
buying corporate bonds from June 8 as part of a programme to
revive growth and inflation.
The hope now is that Draghi will be able to nudge up the
bank's inflation projections, breaking a damaging cycle of
having to cut forecasts quarter after quarter.
More broadly, however, political concerns such as Britain's
Brexit vote are combining with persistent worries over the world
economy to keep markets in a dour mood, especially after a
series of disappointing manufacturing data in China and Europe
this week.
"We are treading water at best these days, fighting the
headwind of all sorts of nasties such as Brexit in the UK. We
don't have a clear picture of where global growth is going to go
- as some regions show signs of recovery, others drop away
again," said Peter Lowman, CIO of Investment Quorum, a UK-based
wealth manager.
In the United States, manufacturing grew for a third
straight month in May, but factories appeared to be taking fewer
deliveries from suppliers, potentially curbing future production
.
Those figures along with other recent data have served to
make markets more confident that the Federal Reserve will hold
off on raising U.S. interest rates in June.
That pushed the dollar further off two-month highs hit
earlier this week against a basket of currencies. Against
the yen, the dollar reached two-week lows, falling half a
percent.
The Japanese currency has been boosted by safety-seeking
flows driven by Brexit worries, but also the government's
decision to delay a sales tax hike. But that dragged down the
export-heavy equity index by 2.3 percent, its biggest one-day
loss in a month.
MSCI's world equity index - a compilation of stocks from 45
countries - was flat.
Lowman said uncertainty over economic recovery worldwide
could delay rate increases even further to September.
"What (Federal Reserve Chair Janet) Yellen doesn't want to
do is create a crash in financial assets and kill off what
growth they have got," Lowman added.
Expectations the ECB will raise growth and inflation
forecasts supported the euro on foreign exchange markets,
but the pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes gave up earlier slight gains to trade flat.
There is also a chance the ECB will signal the return of a
funding lifeline for Greek banks and those hopes helped the
country's bond yields to hold near six-month lows hit last week
.
Along with the ECB, an OPEC meeting in Vienna was also in
focus. While the group is not expected to restrict crude output
to support prices, outages in several countries helped support
Brent futures just below $50 a barrel.
BREXIT WOES
British markets remained in thrall to the Brexit debate as
the June 23 referendum on the UK's European Union membership
approaches. While a YouGov poll published on Wednesday showed
British voters evenly split between "Remain" and "Leave", two
surveys the previous day showed a move towards leaving the EU.
Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy, and the
currency, vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
"I think currency is quite often the first place that
investors vent their concerns. There's likely to be a quite
rapid downward movement in sterling," said James Binny, head of
currency, EMEA, at State Street Global Investors.
Sterling has lost more than 1 percent this week
against the dollar and is currently near two-week lows. The cost
of hedging against swings in the currency in options markets is
just off seven-year highs
Attention is shifting now to U.S. non-farm payrolls data on
Friday. Private ADP jobs numbers due later on Thursday may also
provide clues on the state of the world's biggest economy.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Anirban Nag in
London; Editing by Larry King)