* U.S. non-farm payrolls rise by just 38,000 in May
* Slowest pace of job growth since Sept 2010
* U.S. stocks fall, European shares reverse gains
* June rate hike bets greatly reduced
* Dollar index hits more than 3-wk low
* U.S. 10-yr yields set for biggest 1-day drop since early
Feb
* Oil prices fall
(Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. and European shares, the
dollar, oil and bond yields dived on Friday after data showed
the slowest pace of U.S. job growth in more than five years,
dashing most investors' expectations for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike later this month.
U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by just 38,000 in May, the
smallest gain since September 2010 and far below an expected
164,000. All 105 economists polled by Reuters had expected a
higher number.
While the jobless rate fell three-tenths of a percentage
point to 4.7 percent, the lowest since November 2007, that was
partly due to people dropping out of the labor force.
U.S. shares sank and European stocks reversed gains. The
dollar hit its lowest in more than three weeks against a basket
of major currencies, and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
hit 1.702 percent, their lowest level in nearly
three weeks.
A fall in bank stocks led the decline in U.S. shares, with
the S&P 500 financial index down 2.06 percent in late
morning trading. Europe's auto sector index fell 2.27
percent as the euro gained more than 1.6 percent against the
dollar.
"This was a shocking miss," said Mark Grant, fixed income
strategist at Hilltop Securities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on
the U.S. jobs report. "I think this puts into serious question
if the Fed is going to do anything for the year (in terms of
rate hikes)."
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
little changed, adding just 0.76 point, or 0.19 percent, to
403.25.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.94
points, or 0.46 percent, at 17,756.62. The S&P 500 was
down 13.06 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,092.2. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 44.52 points, or 0.9 percent, at
4,926.85.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.88
percent at 1,339.04 after gaining around 0.7 percent before the
U.S. jobs data.
The plunge in U.S. 10-year yields was on track to mark the
biggest one-day fall since early February, while U.S. two-year
note yields were on track for their biggest one-day
tumble since last September.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved
to price in a 4 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike
after the U.S. jobs report, from 21 percent late Thursday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 1.52 percent at
94.107 after hitting a session low of 93.986.
"People were positioned for the idea that this was going to
be a good enough number for the Fed to move forward in June, and
now they have to adjust," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income
strategist at Charles Schwab.
The U.S. jobs numbers also weighed on oil prices.
Brent crude was last down 41 cents, or 0.82 percent,
at $49.63 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 41 cents, or
0.83 percent, at $48.76 per barrel.
Gold surged more than 2 percent and was on track for its
biggest one-day jump in more than a month.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, Devika Krishna Kumar and
Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)