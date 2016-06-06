* Dollar steady near post-job report lows, lifting oil
* Wall Street up as energy, financials gain
* U.S. Treasury yields rise
* Traders await Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 6 World stocks and U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Monday ahead of an impending speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on monetary policy, while the U.S.
dollar steadied against a basket of key currencies, stabilizing
above its lowest in more than three weeks.
A gauge of global equity markets ticked higher, lifted by
energy stocks, as Brent crude oil prices jumped to a fresh
seven-month high following Friday's sharp slide in the dollar.
The greenback, which suffered its biggest one-day drop
against a basket of major currencies in four months on
Friday after a poor payrolls report, was last down 0.02 percent
at 94.007.
Traders awaited clues on the timing of a Fed interest rate
hike from Yellen, who is scheduled to speak about the U.S.
economy and monetary policy at an event in Philadelphia at 12:30
p.m. (1630 GMT).
On May 27, Yellen said a rate increase might be appropriate
in the coming months if the economy and jobs market improve
further.
"After Friday's data, markets are clearly interested in any
change in her message from two Fridays ago," ScotiaBank analysts
wrote in a research note.
World equity markets were higher, and the MSCI's all-country
world equity index was up 0.57 percent, on pace
for its third session of gains.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 99.44 points, or 0.56 percent, at 17,906.5, the S&P 500
was up 9.5 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,108.63 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 19.03 points, or 0.39 percent, at
4,961.55.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.51
percent at 1,346.36, bolstered by gains in major mining and oil
company shares, including Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton.
In the U.S. Treasury market, yields rose as investors
evaluated whether the weak jobs report for May would make it
less likely for the Fed to raise rates in the coming months.
Higher rates could curb spending and investment by
individuals and companies, possibly hurting economic growth.
Rising yields on Monday likely reflected stronger risk
sentiment as stocks gained, rather than expectations that Yellen
will strike a more hawkish tone, said Thomas Simons, a money
market economist at Jefferies in New York.
"It's a general 'risk-on' tone a little bit, but I don't
think there's a lot of conviction behind that because there are
more people on 'wait-and-see' mode than are willing to stick
their neck out," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 6/32 in price to
yield 1.725 percent, up from a two-month low of 1.697 percent on
Friday.
Brent crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel to their
highest since early November, lifted by Friday's dollar weakness
that could spur demand just as attacks on Nigerian oil
infrastructure tightened supplies.
A weaker dollar supports fuel demand in the rest of the
world as it makes dollar-traded oil imports cheaper.
Brent crude was last up 2.2 percent, at $50.75 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last up 2.5 percent at $49.83 per
barrel.
Spot gold prices held steady near a 2-week high and
was last down 0.08 percent to $1,243.11 an ounce.
