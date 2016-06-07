* Europe shares up 1.2 pct, Wall St seen hitting 7-mnth high
* Inflows rise into Asia-focused equity funds
* Dollar steady at 4-week lows, government bond yields flat
* Aussie dollar up 1 pct after RBA rate meeting
* Oil holds above $50 a barrel, metals solid
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 7 World stocks hit their highest in
five weeks on Tuesday as a dovish tone from Janet Yellen cooled
near-term U.S. rate hike bets and a 2016 peak in crude prices
cheered oil firms.
European stocks were up 1.2 percent ahead of U.S.
trading where Wall Street's S&P 500 was expected to hit a
fresh seven-month high when it resumes.
The gains came after the Fed chief Yellen on Monday had
called last week's U.S. jobs numbers disappointing and opted not
to repeat her message that U.S. interest rates could rise again
in the coming months.
That was balanced, however, by her cautioning against
attaching too much significance to the payrolls data in
isolation and as she pointed to other more upbeat signals for
the world's largest economy.
"Yellen has certainly put paid to a rate rise in June but
there's more going on here than that," said Aberdeen Asset
Management's Luke Bartholomew.
"Her message really is that the U.S. is making consistent
progress towards full employment, that inflation should pick up
and there's more positives than negatives. This should give
those hoping for a July rate rise some modicum of solace."
With the Fed suggesting it was in no rush to increase
interest rates, bond yields slipped with 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields retreating to 1.72 percent from 1.84 percent last week.
Benchmark yields are down 63 basis points so far this year.
Key European bonds barely moved with German Bunds already
near all-time lows thanks to the European Central Bank's
unprecedented stimulus efforts.
In the FX markets, Yellen's comments also kept the dollar
pinned near a one-month low against other top currencies.
The Australian dollar meanwhile jumped 1 percent
after the Reserve Bank of Australia appeared to raise the bar
for further rate cuts.
Sterling climbed 0.9 percent to $1.4575 as jostling
continued over Britain's June 23 vote on its European Union
membership, while the Swiss franc hit its highest in over a
month ahead of an expected enforced conversion of franc mortgage
loans in Poland.
Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told
reporters that he would refrain from commenting on Japan's
possible response in the currency market if the yen,
which has surged since November. were to rise further.
Aso declined to comment on U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew's remark over the weekend that described recent currency
market moves as "orderly" in a sign of caution towards currency
intervention.
OIL ON THE BOIL
Elsewhere, Brent oil prices climbed above $51 a barrel after
crippling attacks on Nigeria's oil industry and data showing
fresh draw downs in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Global crude benchmark futures, which have now
surged more than 50 percent this year, hit a new seven-month
high of $51.14 per barrel as U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude topped $50, after rising 2.2 percent on Monday, its
largest gain in three weeks.
Nigeria's Bonny Light crude output is down by an estimated
170,000 barrels per day (bpd) following attacks on pipeline
infrastructure, according to one Reuters industry source.
Metals markets were a touch lower too but have also been
signalling lately that the worst of the commodities rout may be
over.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.7 percent to $4,656.50 a tonne after it had hit its
highest in four weeks while zinc, another key industry metal,
was at its highest in almost a year.
"This week's rally continues to be supported by a weaker USD
and falling inventories. However, investors will remain cautious
leading into the release of China's trade data tomorrow," ANZ
said in a note.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan)