* Poll showed 10-point lead for "Leave" camp
* U.S. stocks lower along with European shares
* Sterling down broadly, oil drops
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 13 Global stock markets eased
while the yen firmed on Monday amid concerns Britain may be on
the verge of leaving the European Union following a June 23
referendum on its membership, an outcome that could adversely
impact the world economy.
A vote to leave the 28-member bloc, dubbed "Brexit," could
tip Europe back into recession and has surged to the forefront
of investor concerns.
Uncertainty over the outcome of this week's U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee policy meeting contributed to market
worries, though the U.S. central bank is expected to leave rates
unchanged. A much weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report
for May has drastically reduced the chances of the Fed hiking
rates either in June or July.
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said Brexit has kept the market on
edge. He cited the unknown impact on the British economy, as
well as the fact that the exit would "present the first formal
challenge to the current global economic order and could spark a
much wider and more dangerous fracture of the European Union."
The euro dropped to its lowest against the yen, 119.01
, since February 2013. It was last at 119.88, down 0.4
percent. Sterling, which was down broadly, also fell, to a
three-year low of 149.50 yen. The pound last traded
down 0.7 percent at 151.79 yen.
Wall Street fell slightly in late morning trading in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.68
points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,815.66, the S&P 500 lost
6.73 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,089.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 24.75 points, or 0.51 percent, to
4,869.80.
European shares fell to their lowest in more than two months
amid unease over a possible British exit from the European
Union.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
down 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 closed down
1.6 percent.
Data out of China, showing fixed-asset investment slipped
below 10 percent for the first time since 2000, added to day's
weaker tone in equities.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-month low as increased
fears about Britain exiting the EU weighed on investor risk
appetite.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.63 percent, after earlier falling to 1.61 percent, the
lowest since Feb. 11. Ten-year yields in Germany
remained near zero, close to record lows.
Oil prices were down in volatile trading. Brent
dipped 0.57 percent to $50.25, while U.S. crude futures
fell 0.61 percent to $48.77.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,
and Patrick Graham and Alistair Smout in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)