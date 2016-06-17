* Death of British lawmaker seen changing Brexit opinions
* European shares rise one percent
* Yen gives up some gains but still poised for winning week
* Oil recovers ground, gold stabilises after wild swings
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 17 Shares, oil and bond yields rose
on Friday after a tumultuous week and as campaigning for
Britain's EU membership referendum next week was suspended after
the killing of a pro-"Remain" politician.
European bourses climbed more than 1 percent at the
end of a third straight week of losses and benchmark 10-year
German bond yields clawed back up to the zero mark
as investors' risk averseness eased.
Wall Street was expected to start flat however,
having snapped a 5-day losing streak on Thursday and with
housing data and Canadian inflation figures due to be released.
Campaigning for Britain's June 23 EU referendum, which
overshadowed this week's U.S. and Japanese central bank
meetings, was put on hold after British lawmaker, Jo Cox, was
murdered on Thursday.
The recently volatile pound rose 0.5 percent to $1.4277
with analysts noting that Cox's death could generate
sentiment in favour of remaining in the EU.
"There was this incredible melt down in risk sentiment
(yesterday) where everything seemed to be aligning and then this
terrible incident in England seemed to be the root of everything
reversing," said Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy.
"I think everyone is still in a state of shock as to what
this means. Does it tilt the odds on a vote next week? It's hard
to know but it certainly disrupted what the market was doing."
Oil, which has been a major driver of the sharp
swings in global markets this year, also helped shift the mood
as it rose for the first time in seven sessions. That decline
has pushed prices down by 10 percent.
Euro zone banking stocks rebounded almost 4 percent
having hit a four-year low - with all-time lows for banks
including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse - on Brexit worries
and sub-zero interest rates, which are eating into earnings.
Gold also advanced, rising 0.4 percent to $1,283 an ounce
after wild swings overnight. It had surged to a near-two-year
high of more than $1,315, only to slump 2.8 percent by the end
of the session. It was on track for a third week of gains.
"Leading into the Brexit vote, we expect gold to remain
around current levels between the $1,270-$1,300 range. But after
then all bets are off as everything depends on the results of
the referendum," ANZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said.
DIGGING FOR TREASURIES
Ten year U.S. government bond yields were
hovering at 1.60 percent ahead of U.S. trading, tumbling from
1.86 percent at the beginning of June as investors made a dash
for safe-haven assets.
They had touched close to 1.50 percent on Thursday, the
lowest for four-years and that has dovetailed with 10-year
yields going sub-zero in Germany, 15-year yields doing the same
in Japan and even 30-year yields in Switzerland.
"This is latest chapter of a long running theme that is
going to continue to play out," Hermes chief economist Neil
Williams said.
"We are going to live in this world until the major central
banks start turning the taps off, but my question is how they
are going to do it."
Overnight, Asia's main stock markets saw modest gains
although that was little consolation after a difficult week that
saw both weak Chinese data and the Bank of Japan hold off on
more stimulus but talk loudly about currency intervention.
China's CSI 300 index made 0.5 percent and the
Shanghai Composite added 0.4 percent. That helped them
cut weekly losses to 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent, but
suffered a more than 4-percent loss on the week, emerging
markets worldwide were down 2.3 percent for the
week while Japan's Nikkei ended it down more
than 6 percent despite a 1.1 percent rise on the day.
"Continued inaction by the BOJ in the face of these (global)
risks only reinforces the market's suspicions that the central
bank is running out of policy options, feeding back into a
stronger yen," HSBC economist Izumi Devalier said in a note.
The dollar had clawed back some lost ground against the yen.
It steadied at 104.23 yen but was still down 2.4 percent
this week, having dropped to 103.555, its lowest since August
2014.
The euro meanwhile added 0.3 percent to 117.39 yen
. It too was down 2.4 percent for the week against the
Japanese currency having hit a 3-year low of 115.51 on Thursday.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he
was deeply concerned about "one-sided, rapid and speculative
moves" seen in the currency market and would respond if
necessary to ensure stability in currencies.
Officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan
and the Financial Services Agency planned to hold a meeting on
Friday to discuss financial markets, Aso said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)