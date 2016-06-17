* U.S. stocks down in late morning trading
* British 's murder seen changing Brexit opinion
* Oil recovers ground
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YOKR, June 17 Sterling and bond yields rose
on Friday as traders tried to assess whether the killing of a
pro-EU British lawmaker may change the balance of opinions in
Britain's impending referendum on European Union membership.
After a tumultuous week, U.S. stocks were lower in early New
York trading, though MSCI's all-country world stock index
was up 0.5 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300
gained 1.1 percent.
Campaigning for Britain's June 23 EU referendum, which
overshadowed this week's U.S. and Japanese central bank
meetings, was put on hold after British Member of Parliament Jo
Cox was shot dead on Thursday.
Concerns Britain would cause turmoil in the global economy
and European politics by voting to leave the 28-country bloc had
rattled markets and caused the pound to tumbled earlier this
week.
"This is people adjusting positions because they don't know
what's going to happen," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"People are unwinding the 'risk off' trades for the most part."
The sterling was last up 0.58 percent at $1.4285, up
from Thursday's lows of 1.4010. Analysts noted that Cox's death
could generate sentiment in favor of remaining in the EU.
U.S. benchmark Treasury yields were on track for their
first gain in nearly two weeks as fears of a British exit from
the EU eased somewhat.
The 10-year Treasury note fell 13/32 in price
to yield 1.608 percent. Yields are on track for their first rise
since June 6.
STOCKS SLIP, OIL UP
U.S. stocks were lower on lingering worries about global
growth. The S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak on
Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.73
points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,645.37, the S&P 500 lost
10.51 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,067.48 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 43.39 points, or 0.9 percent, to
4,801.52.
Oil, which has been a major driver of the sharp swings in
global markets this year, also helped shift the mood as it rose
for the first time in seven sessions.
Brent crude futures were up $1.34 at $48.53 a
barrel, while U.S. crude rose $1.31 to $47.52.
The two contracts were set to end the week roughly 3.5-4 percent
lower.
Gold also advanced, with spot gold rising to
$1,292.90, after wild swings overnight. It was on track for a
third week of gains.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Marc
Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)