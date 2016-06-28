* European shares lead turnaround after post-Brexit vote
slump
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Bank shares regain ground, lead Wall Street higher
* Gold, Treasuries pull back after rally
(Updates with U.S. markets open; minor edits throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 28 Stocks rose worldwide for the
first time in three days and sterling and the euro climbed on
Tuesday as investors made a rush for Brexit-bashed assets.
Bargain-hunting prevailed, but there was still widespread
uncertainty over Britain's vote to leave the European Union as
the bloc's leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister
David Cameron, held their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.
European shares were up 2.3 percent, clawing back
some of their 10 percent loss the wake of the UK's vote in favor
of Brexit on Friday.
Wall Street shares also bounced back, with banking shares
recovering some of what they had lost. The S&P financial index
rose more than 1.55 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.5 points,
or 0.81 percent, to 17,278.74, the S&P 500 gained 20.29
points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,020.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 67.55 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,661.99.
Britain's Lloyds and Barclays jumped 6.8
and 4 percent respectively. Italy's UniCredit was up 3
percent and Spain's Bankia surged 8.89 percent.
Sterling also got a reprieve. Last up 1.1 percent against
the greenback at $1.3371, it regained some ground after
hitting a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday. The euro was last up
0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.1068 after hitting a 3-1/2
month low of $1.0909 on Friday.
Against the yen, sterling rose 1.55 percent to 136.85
.
"After a few days of a lot of volatility, it looks like we
have found some stability," said TD Securities' European Head of
Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
Even so, the lack of clarity over how A British exit from
the EU will proceed could fuel volatility in the weeks to come.
"I think this is a short-lived rally," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager as Kingsview Asset Management.
The major concern for investors - aside from the political
ramifications of a split - is whether already struggling banks
can survive if Brexit prompts central banks in Europe,
Switzerland, Scandinavia and Japan to cut interest rates even
more deeply into negative territory.
CHERRY-PICKING
Safe-haven assets gold and U.S. Treasuries stepped back
after two heady days. Spot gold fell 1 percent at
$1,311.61 an ounce at 1355 GMT on Tuesday.
Oil prices regained ground, rising 2 percent, while
investors refocused on potential supply outages and drawdowns in
crude. A looming strike at several Norwegian oil and gas fields
that threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest
producer helped support crude futures.
Brent crude futures were up 2.1 percent, or $1, at
$48.16 per barrel by 10:24 a.m. ET (1424 GMT). U.S. crude
rose 2.3 percent, or 1.10, to $47.43.
Risk appetite was also beginning to resurface in bond
markets. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were
5/32 lower in price, yielding 1.477 percent, up nearly 2 basis
points from late on Monday.
But concerns about sluggish economic growth countered some
of the relief from the stock market recovery, leaving Treasury
prices mostly flat.
Yields on UK government bonds, known as Gilts, and German
Bunds edged up, while yields in lower-rated Spain, Italy and
Portugal all fell more than 8 basis points as investors sought
lower-rated euro zone bonds, betting on action from the European
Central Bank to shore up the bloc.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Marc Jones in London;
Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru, Sam
Forgione and Barani Krishnan in New York and Jan Harvey in
London; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Dan Grebler)