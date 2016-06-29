* European stocks up broadly, banks gain
* Bonds strong on talk of easier monetary policy
* Sterling recoups 4 cents; FTSE closes at pre-Brexit levels
* Oil jumps on U.S. drawdown, looming strike in Norway
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 29 Stock markets around the world
rebounded for the second day on Wednesday as fears about last
week's Brexit vote eased and investors wagered central banks
would ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus.
Oil prices rallied and Wall Street was sharply higher,
turning positive for the year. Britain's FTSE 100
recovered all its post-Brexit losses to close at the highest
level since April.
UK and European banks, a focus of concern since Britain
shocked global markets by voting to leave the European Union,
extended a recovery from two days of trading that had knocked
almost 40 percent off shares in Barclays and RBS
.
An index of major European banks was up for the
second straight day, but the gains could not come close to
offsetting losses in the first two trading sessions after the
referendum. Still, stock markets in Frankfurt, Paris and London
all gained more than 2 percent.
"While the initial panic from Brexit appears to have eased,
a huge amount of uncertainty remains, which could continue to
weigh on sentiment for a while," said Craig Erlam from online
brokerage Oanda.
The S&P financial stocks index, which was hit the
most since the referendum, was up 1.13 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.17 points,
or 1.24 percent, to 17,625.89, the S&P 500 gained 27.9
points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,063.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.82 points, or 1.57 percent, to 4,765.68.
Sterling, the other big victim on Friday and Monday, was
last up 1.4 percent at $1.3522 against the dollar to
recover a full 4 cents after Monday's 31-year low.
Markets face a prolonged period in limbo while a new UK
prime minister is selected and officials come to grips with the
possible scenarios for Britain's departure.
At the heart of the recovery are expectations that major
central banks will go easier on monetary policy in anticipation
of another hit to global growth from Europe.
The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield approached record lows in a
scramble for long-dated bonds on bets of more unconventional
stimulus measures from major central banks.
"There are very reasonable expectations from central banks
globally, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and
the BOE, to provide more liquidity, guidance and clarity to
support markets," said Stephen Woods, chief market strategist
for Russell Investments in New York.
The first Federal Reserve policymaker to comment since the
vote, Governor Jerome Powell, said Brexit had shifted global
risks "to the downside", reinforcing expectations the Fed will
not hike U.S. rates this year and could even cut.
"The Fed is going to be slower to begin raising rates
again," said Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics' chief economist.
Oil prices jumped after a larger-than-expected weekly
drawdown in inventories, adding to its rally on fading concerns
over Brexit and a looming strike by Norwegian oil and gas field
workers.
U.S. crude oil futures were up $1.23 cents at $49.06,
while Brent crude rose $1.18 cents to $49.76.
Gold was firmer around $1,323.50 an ounce, off a low
of $1,305.23 touched Tuesday.
