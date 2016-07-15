* World stocks at 8-month high after reassuring China data
* Europe subdued, Paris CAC40 lower after Nice attack
* Dollar at 3-wk high vs yen, sterling set for best ever wk
vs yen
* Crude oil futures give back some of Thursday's surge
* Gold set for first weekly fall in seven
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 15 Reassuring Chinese data lifted
world stocks to an eight-month high on Friday though Europe
ended an otherwise strong week subdued after an attack by a
gunman at the wheel of a truck in the south of France killed at
least 84 people.
Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX
managed to shake off an early dip to be back level but France's
CAC40 remained 0.4 percent lower after a gunman on
Thursday evening ploughed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day
in the Riviera resort of Nice.
News, though, that China's economy grew a slightly
better-than-expected 6.7 percent in the second quarter as the
government stepped up spending helped extend the week's global
rally in risk assets.
MSCI's 46-country All World stocks index was
at its highest since early November after a 2.7 percent jump on
the week.
The pound, which took a battering after the UK voted last
month to leave the European Union, was set for its best week
ever against the safe-haven Japanese yen, up roughly 9
percent. It was also up 3.7 percent on the dollar and
over 3 percent against the euro.
For the risk adverse holders of the yen it has been a brutal
week all round amid talk authorities there are readying another
super-sized slug of stimulus.
It was trading down almost 0.5 percent at 105.81 yen per
dollar in early Europe trading having dropped as low as 106.27
overnight and was heading for a weekly fall of 5 percent, its
biggest since February 1999.
"The Chinese data is helping risk sentiment," said Yujiro
Goto, currency strategist at Normura. "Overall, we have had some
good headlines this week, like more political stability in the
UK, expectations of more Japanese stimulus and all these are
contributing to investors selling the yen."
There has been a big shift in direction in bond markets too
after a searing, month-long rally.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields, which
move inverse to price, were set for their biggest weekly rise in
almost three months, and for U.S. Treasuries it was
set to be the largest in exactly a year.
Investors sense the global focus may be shifting towards
fiscal rather than the central bank stimulus that has been
pushing global borrowing costs to record lows for years.
In commodity markets, oil prices trickled back
to below $47 a barrel after data showing weak U.S. fuel demand.
However, the solid China data pushed industrial bellwether
metal copper towards its best week in four months
as safe-haven gold faced its first weekly fall
since May.
"We've had a big sell-off across safe-haven fixed income
markets and that's partly because we've had such a strong rally,
but also because there's been some genuinely positive news from
other parts of the world this week," said Owen Callan, an
analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
