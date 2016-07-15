* S&P 500 hits intraday record high of 2,169.05
* Dow hits intraday record high of 18,557.43
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit three-week highs
* European shares lower after deadly Nice attack
* Dollar hits three-week high against yen
* Gold set for first weekly fall in seven
(Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 15 European shares slipped on
Friday after at least 84 people died in an attack in France and
U.S. Treasury yields jumped as strong economic data renewed
prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year,
while U.S. stocks traded nearly unchanged.
Shares of European travel and leisure companies fell,
weighing on the region's stock markets, after the attack in the
city of Nice, which also injured scores of people.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index fell 1.2
percent.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average stock
indexes edged up to fresh record intraday highs on
stronger-than-expected June retail sales data before turning
flat.
The S&P hit 2,169.05, topping Thursday's record intraday
peak and marking its fifth straight record intraday high, and
the Dow hit 18,557.43, its fourth consecutive record peak.
The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales increased 0.6
percent last month, marking the third straight month of gains.
The data offset disappointing second-quarter results from big
banks and helped boost U.S. shares.
Data showing China's economy grew a slightly
stronger-than-expected 6.7 percent in the second quarter as the
government stepped up spending bolstered MSCI's all-country
world equity index to an eight-month high of 412.63.
"I am optimistic about the (U.S.) markets today, but we are
going to see some reaction to the attack in Nice," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New
York.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries maturing between two
and 10 years hit three-week highs, with benchmark 10-year yields
reaching 1.596 percent, while 30-year yields
hit more than two-week highs after the U.S. data
added to expectations the Fed may raise rates again this year.
"Over the last week or so we've gotten
stronger-than-expected data across the board," said Dan
Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New
York. "It's weighing on the market now that the
flight-to-quality trade fades."
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.51 point, or 0.12 percent, at 411.19.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 7.23
points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,513.64. The S&P 500 was
last down 1.17 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,162.58. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 3.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at
5,030.43.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down
0.30 percent at 1,333.67.
Crude oil prices were mostly flat after the
economic data from top energy consumers the United States and
China had given them a short-lived boost, although gains were
capped by concerns over a persistent supply glut.
The safe-haven Japanese yen and gold also fell. The dollar
rose to a three-week high of 106.30 yen and was set for
its biggest weekly gain against the Japanese currency in 17
years.
Gold was set for its first weekly loss since May. Spot gold
was last down 0.55 percent at $1,327.31 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Karen
Brettell in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)