* Safety trades unwound after Turkey coup bid crushed
* Oil prices fall but hold above Friday's lows
* SoftBank deal to buy ARM buoys European stocks
* Wall Street set to open higher
* Asia shares gain, house price data hits China
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 18 The dollar strengthened against
the yen on Monday as investors unwound safety trades after a
failed coup in Turkey, while SoftBank Group's $32 billion deal
to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings lifted European
equities.
U.S. stock index futures were up, indicating
Wall Street would open higher after closing flat on Friday.
Turkish shares fell 4.8 percent but the lira
, which hit a three-week low against the dollar on
Friday as news of the coup attempt broke, rose nearly 2 percent
as authorities widened a purge of the armed forces and
judiciary.
Investors had initially bought safe-haven assets such as the
yen, gold and U.S. Treasuries on reports of the coup but these
trades were largely reversed on Monday.
The yen fell 0.7 percent to 105.60 per dollar and the
euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1046.
"The scenario looks a bit calmer now ... so we're back to
thinking about the sort of policy outlook that had the yen
falling against the dollar last week," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC in London.
Gold fell 0.8 percent to about $1,326 per ounce on
investors' revived appetite for risky assets, having earlier
fallen as low as $1,323.70 in Asian trade.
Crude oil, which dipped as the Turkish army said on Friday
it had seized control in a country bordering Syria, Iraq and
Iran, fell again on Monday. Brent crude, the
international benchmark, was down 46 cents at $47.15 a barrel
but above Friday's low of $46.65.
European shares gave up most early gains but were still
slightly higher on the day, led by a surge of almost 45 percent
in ARM Holdings. SoftBank will pay 17 pounds a share
for ARM - a premium of more than 40 percent to Friday's closing
price.
ARM traded at 1,694 pence, up 43 percent. Japanese
shares were closed for a holiday.
"An increase in inbound M&A was one of the obvious
consequences of Brexit and weakened sterling but few expected it
to manifest itself so quickly or at so large a scale," Dan
Ridsdale, analyst at Edison Investment Research, said in a note.
Tour operators Thomas Cook and Tui fell 1.5
and 2.2 percent respectively, as analysts saw the Turkish coup
attempt potentially reducing demand for travel there.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2
percent. The Euro STOXX volatility index, broadly a
European equivalent of the U.S. VIX "fear gauge", edged up 2
percent on Monday but was still near its lowest for seven weeks.
Phoebus Theologites, co-founder of multi-fund investment
company SteppenWolf Capital, said this reflected, among other
things, a perception that any negative impact of Britain's vote
to leave the European Union would not be apparent immediately.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
MONETARY EASING
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.2 percent, having reached its highest in
almost nine months last week. Australia rose 0.5
percent. Chinese shares fell, led lower by real estate
and construction shares after data showed growth in house prices
slowed last month.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries, which were also in demand on
Friday as the Turkish coup bid unfolded, fell again. Ten-year
yields stood at 1.57 percent, down 2.6 basis
points.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark
for borrowing costs, fell 2.7 basis points to minus 0.09
percent.
Core government bond yields have been falling across the
developed world, with many turning negative, in anticipation of
monetary easing to help ignite weak growth and inflation.
The European Central Bank meets this week and while no
change is expected this time, further steps are seen likely in
September.
Investors also expect easier policy from the Bank of Japan
and the Bank of England while markets price in little chance of
any hike in U.S. interest rates this year.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Patrick Graham
and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by Dale Hudson and John
Stonestreet)