* Tech results lead Europe shares higher
* Wall Street set to follow suit
* Fed rate hike bets lead dollar higher
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 20 Forecast-beating earnings in the
tech sector lifted European shares on Wednesday and the dollar
strengthened on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates before the end of the year.
Oil prices edged up before U.S. data that may signal whether
a supply glut in the top consuming country was easing, while the
stronger dollar weighed on commodity prices.
Wall Street looked set to open higher ,
according to index futures.
The pan-European STOXX 600 share index rose 0.9
percent, led by the technology sector after SAP,
Europe's largest software group, and ASML Holding, a
supplier to semiconductor makers, reported quarterly results
that beat forecasts.
The tech sector has been in focus this week since Japan's
Softbank agreed to buy Britain's chip designer ARM
for $32 billion.
The STOXX 600 technology index was up 2.5 percent on
the day and nearly 10 percent since the start of last week,
heading for its biggest two-week gain in more than seven years.
"So far, European earnings have been better than expected,
with investors focusing on company guidance to form a view on
the market's likely direction," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.3 percent, having reached its highest
in almost nine months last week.
Shares rose in Hong Kong, Australia, India and much of
Southeast Asia, but retreated in South Korea and China.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 percent, on track for its
first decline in seven days.
Investors' risk appetite, which has recovered rapidly from
the Brexit shock in late June, received a sobering reminder
after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecasts for the next two years on Tuesday, citing uncertainty
over Britain's looming exit from the European Union.
However, strong U.S. housing starts data on Tuesday, which
led investors to assign a greater probability to the Fed raining
interest rates this year, lifted the dollar to a four-month high
against a basket of its peers. The dollar index hit its
highest since March 10 before pulling back to stand up 0.1
percent on the day.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1004, while the yen
weakened 0.5 percent to 106.62 per dollar.
"The dollar is now being supported by rising U.S. rate
expectations. The likelihood of a Fed rate hike before the end
of the year that is being priced in by the markets has almost
returned to the levels seen before the EU referendum," said Thu
Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Sterling, meanwhile, recovered all its earlier losses
against the U.S. currency after a Bank of England survey showed
no clear evidence of a slowdown in economic activity since the
Brexit vote.
The pound, which fell 1 percent on Tuesday, rose a full cent
to $1.3186 after the survey was published. It was last at
$1.3180, up 0.5 percent on the day.
Oil prices edged up before the latest weekly U.S. crude
inventory numbers. Brent crude, the international
benchmark, was up 22 cents a barrel at $46.88.
TARNISHED METALS
The price of copper, the worst-performing commodity so far
this year, fell as the stronger dollar prompted investors to
take profits on earlier gains. London copper fell 0.8
percent to $4,946.50.
Gold also fell and last stood at about $1,326 an
ounce, down 0.5 percent on the day.
In debt markets, German 10-year government bond yields
held steady at minus 0.09 percent.
Germany sold 3.4 billion euros of new five-year bonds at a
record low yield at auction of minus 0.51 percent. The bonds
carried a zero percent coupon and drew investor bids worth less
than the amount on offer.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Anirban
Nag and Atul Prakash in London; editing by John Stonestreet)