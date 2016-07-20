* S&P, Dow stay on winning way, hits record peaks
* Upbeat tech earnings propel European shares higher
* Dollar index rises on encouraging data, rate-hike bets
* Oil prices hit 2-month lows before U.S. inventory data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 20 Upbeat company earnings lifted
U.S. and European stock prices on Wednesday, with the Dow and
Standard & Poor's 500 setting record highs, while the dollar
reached a four-month peak on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may
raise interest rates by year-end.
The impressive run in major equity markets around the globe
led investors to reduce their safe-haven positions in U.S. and
German government debt, sending their yields higher.
Oil prices fell to a two-month low before U.S. data that may
signal whether a supply glut in the top consuming country was
easing.
"For the rally to sustain we are going to need to see
continued improvement in the earnings and economic activity,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
Shortly after their open, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 14.72 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,573.73, the
S&P 500 was up 3.23 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,167.01
and the Nasdaq Composite was 27.29 points, or 0.54
percent higher, at 5,063.66.
Microsoft and Morgan Stanley were the latest
U.S. companies whose quarterly results topped analysts
estimates.
Across the Atlantic, SAP, Europe's largest
software group, and ASML Holding, a supplier to
semiconductor makers, reported quarterly results that beat
forecasts.
They helped propel Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
up 0.58 percent to 1,340 points.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.65 points or 0.16 percent, to
411.48.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei broke a seven-day winning
streak, falling 0.3 percent.
While most global stock markets post gains, investors scaled
back their holdings of low-yielding government bonds, with U.S.
and German yields near their highest levels since Britain's vote
to leave the European Union on June 23.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up 3
basis points at 1.59 percent, while 10-year German Bund yield
edged up 1 basis point at -0.17 percent.
In currency trading, the dollar rose to its strongest levels
in four months against a basket of currencies as lofty stock
prices and the recent string of encouraging economic data
revived wagers the Fed would raise interest rates later this
year.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 97.133.
A stronger greenback partly weighed down oil prices with
U.S. crude futures falling a two-month low ahead of domestic
data on energy inventories at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).
Brent crude was last down $0.44, or down 0.94
percent, at $46.22 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down
$0.68, or down 1.52 percent, at $43.97 per barrel.
Gold declined to a three-week low on rising equity prices
and a stronger dollar. It fell $15.15 or 1.14 percent, to
$1,316.58 an ounce.
