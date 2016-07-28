* Dollar falls 0.7 percent, biggest drop in almost 2 months
* European shares settle lower after uncertain start
* Crude near 3-mth low, US Treasuries and gold buoyant
* Yen holds gains ahead as BOJ speculation builds
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 28 The dollar took its biggest
tumble in almost two months on Thursday and stocks fell from
nine-month highs as cautious sounds from the Fed left focus
firmly on Japan's next round of money-printing measures.
The greenback was down 0.5 percent against six other major
currencies and Wall Street was heading for weaker
start after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its meeting on
Wednesday with little suggestion it was in a rush to raise U.S.
interest rates.
It had seen traders cut their bets on a September Fed move
to just 17 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S. government bond
yields fell back to 1.5 percent with the move eventually
following in European bonds after a choppy morning.
The yen notched its fourth rise in six days as news
that Tokyo had unveiled a surprisingly large 28 trillion yen
($265 billion) stimulus package left traders wondering how
aggressive the Bank of Japan would be when it meets on Friday.
Speculation has been intense for weeks, causing whipsaw
moves in currencies as analysts forecast even deeper negative
Japanese rates and yet more bond purchase-driven money-printing.
Costs to insure against dollar/yen swings hit their highest
in 8 years and Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin
Tan said the BOJ meeting was now a "huge event risk" for
markets.
"The Fed did kind of acknowledge the better economic data
but the tone was definitely on the dovish side and the market
has reacted as such," he said.
"There is an expectation that there will be action from the
BOJ tomorrow," he added. "The pain trade would therefore be if
it did nothing, you would see a significant move in the yen."
MSCI's 46-country All World stocks index
nudged to nine month highs in Asia but drifted back again in
Europe as shares there fell 0.5 percent, having spent
most of the early part of the day searching for direction.
There were modest rises for Germany's DAX and
France's CAC40 but they were offset by some sharp
individual falls, including a 3.5 percent drop by oil major
Shell after it posted a 70 percent slump in its
quarterly profits.
STRESSFUL TIMES
U.S. traders were already digesting the latest weekly
jobless claims data ahead of the start of Wall Street trading.
Banking stocks were also in focus ahead of European bank
stress test results on Friday that are expected to lay out the
scale of the bad loan problems in Italy, as well as strains on
big German banks like Deutsche Bank.
Shares in Italy's third-largest lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, which is saddled with a mountain of bad loans and
accumulated losses, rose as much as than 4 percent after news it
was aiming for a 5 billion euro capital hike and that Italy's
Atlante fund might be able to buy substantial amounts of bad
loans.
"In my opinion, we don't have a systemic problem in the
Italian banking system," said JP Morgan Asset Management's Maria
Paola Toschi. "The stress tests should give more visibility of
which banks need to be restructured and which are more solid."
JP Morgan's investment bank arm is, along with Mediobanca,
in charge of drumming up interest in Monte dei Paschi's capital
hike.
Europe's bond markets were moving about too, with investors
caught between the week's three big events.
With the stress tests looming, Italian government bond
yields rose at first only to edge down again as a new bond was
sold at record low yields.
"It's probably not a coincidence that it's on the day before
the stress test results," ING senior rates strategist Martin van
Vliet said.
Italian benchmark bonds have also underperformed their
Spanish peripheral peers since Britain's June 23 vote to leave
the European Union. The extra yield investors demand to hold
Italy's 10-year debt over Spain's hit its highest since February
2015 earlier this week at 13.8 basis points.
The broader market uncertainty and lack of interest rate
rise expectations left spot gold hovering near the
two-week high of $1,342.18 an ounce touched overnight.
The euro, which gained 0.7 percent overnight, edged up to a
nine-day high of $1.1088 while the Australian dollar,
which has been closely tracking the yen recently, was up 0.4
percent at $0.7524.
Oil markets steadied after a turbulent few days that have
pushed crude prices back to three-month lows. U.S. crude
rose 0.2 percent to $42.02 a barrel after dropping sharply on
news U.S. crude and gasoline stocks had surged.
Brent crude was shade lower at $43.39 a barrel.
"Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge
across the business, particularly in the upstream (operations),"
Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said after it reported
its slump in profits.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Addition reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)