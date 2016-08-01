* European shares dip, banks in focus after stress tests
* Asia shares rise, global index hits highest since mid-Aug
* Wall Street set to open higher
* Oil prices keep falling after 15 percent July loss
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Aug 1 Global stocks hit their highest in
almost a year on Monday as investors pared back expectations of
when U.S. interest rates would rise, although a fall in bank
shares after stress tests took the shine off European shares.
Wall Street, however, looked set to open higher, according
to index futures, potentially giving another nudge up to MSCI's
world stocks index, which touched its highest
level since mid-August 2015 before pulling back slightly.
The dollar rose against the yen but held close to lows hit
after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth numbers on Friday,
putting the spotlight on monthly jobs data due later this week.
European shares initially rose but gave up its gains as
banks turned broadly negative after Friday's release of stress
tests on 51 European Union lenders.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6 percent,
led lower by a 2 percent fall in the banks sub-index.
Among the day's biggest losere were Italy's UniCredit
, down 7.4 percent and Austria's Raiffeisen,
down 6.5 percent.
Investor concerns had focused on Italy, whose banks are
saddled with 360 billion euros of non-performing loans.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank,
fared among the worst in the stress tests but unveiled a rescue
plan less than an hour before the results came out.
Its shares rose 4.5 percent on Monday and were among
Europe's top gainers. Italian government bond yields
hit 17-month lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.3 percent, hitting its highest level in
about a year.
"Investors have been shifting money to Asia, which is likely
to be least affected by Brexit and as the U.S. Fed appears to be
in no hurry to raise interest rates," said Yukino Yamada, senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Factory activity data from China painted a mixed picture.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index showed a surprise
contraction in July but a private PMI was stronger than forecast
and signalled the first expansion since February 2015.
Chinese shares fell to a one-month low on
a regulatory crackdown on speculation.
Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 0.4 percent, led by
financials as the dollar fell against the dollar.
The yen, which soared on Friday after economic stimulus
measures from the Bank of Japan disappointed investors and the
U.S. growth data, fell 0.2 percent to 102.21 per dollar.
The euro was slightly weaker at $1.1165.
Sterling weakened by 0.4 percent to $1.3171 after
data showed UK manufacturing shrinking in July at its fastest
pace in three years and before a Bank of England meeting on
Thursday, at which it is widely expected to cut interest rates.
Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union, a move
that drove sterling sharply lower.
"Action by the BoE is fully anticipated by the market, with
the overnight swaps rate pointing to a cut of over 30 basis
points being priced," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
global market research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.1 percent, still
close to Friday's lows. After the U.S. GDP numbers, the chance
of a hike by year-end fell to about 33 percent, according to CME
Fedwatch, down from about 50 early last week.
U.S. JOBS
Some analysts said data in the coming week, including U.S.
payrolls on Friday, would be more supportive of the dollar.
U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday, reversing some of
Friday's falls. Ten-year yields rose 2 basis points
to 1.48 percent. German 10-year yields rose by a
similar amount to minus 0.16 percent.
Oil prices reversed early gains adding ti July's 15 percent
falls. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded
61 cents lower at $42.92 a barrel.
With stocks in positive territory and the dollar stronger,
gold dipped 0.2 percent to about $1,348 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Jemima Kelly,
Patrick Graham and John Geddie in London; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)