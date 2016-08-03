* World stocks down for 3rd day in a row
* Investors nervous over central banks
* HSBC, SocGen lift European financials
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Aug 3 World stocks fell for a third
straight day on Wednesday, depressed by growing nervousness
surrounding central bank policy and the recent spike in world
bond yields, although European bank shares rebounded after two
major earnings reports.
Japanese stocks led the way, pushed down nearly 2 percent by
the recent surge in Japanese government bond yields and the
strength of the yen, overshadowing the slight rebound in
European shares from Tuesday's three-week lows.
Shares in European banks HSBC and Societe Generale
rose as much as 5 percent after reporting second
quarter earnings, a glimmer of light for the region's financials
amid the recent gloom.
But that failed to lift the broader European indexes and
U.S. futures pointed to a softer open on Wall Street.
In bond markets, yields were little changed on the day, but
still well up from recent lows following the shakeout in debt
markets globally since the Bank of Japan's policy meeting last
Friday and as eyes turn to the Bank of England on Thursday.
"Investors are slowly realising that with every spin of the
central bank policy chamber the magazine is getting emptier,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in
London.
"The larger concern here given recent market reaction to
policy moves by central bankers is that policymakers are losing
the confidence of investors," he said.
In early trade the index of Europe's leading 300 shares was
down 0.3 percent at 1,316 points and Germany's DAX
was down 0.4 percent at 10,104 points.
Banking shares rose 1.5 percent, lifted by SocGen
and HSBC after their respective earnings reports. SocGen profits
beat expectations and HSBC announced a $2.5 billion share
buyback plan.
MSCI's global share index fell 0.5 percent
for its third straight decline, a run not seen since early June.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.9 percent.
CREDIBILITY TEST
The sharpest moves lately have been in sovereign bond
markets where a sudden spike in yields stirred speculation that
a multi-year bull run in prices might finally be nearing its
end.
While Japanese bonds steadied on Wednesday they have still
suffered the worst sell-off in over three years as investors
feared the BoJ was out of easing ammunition and might leave it
to fiscal policy to stimulate the economy.
Tokyo on Tuesday approved 13.5 trillion yen ($132 billion)
in fiscal measures and the IMF urged Japan to mix fiscal
stimulus with labour market reforms.
Bond bulls were worried the Bank of England might also
under-deliver at its policy meeting on Thursday, putting the
onus on debt-funded government spending to support growth.
"I would vote for no change in rates or QE (quantitative
easing," former BoE policymaker Charles Goodhart told Reuters,
adding that the Bank has effectively run out of policy
ammunition and that further stimulus would be ineffective.
"There's so much assumption that the Bank will cut rates
that even though the effect of that will be minimal, they will
do it, because not doing it would have an adverse effect on
their credibility," he said.
The 10-year UK gilt yield was unchanged at 0.80 percent
and the comparable Bund yielded -0.4 percent
, both up around 10 basis points so far this week.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were also little changed
on the day at 1.54 percent, and also up around 10
basis points this week, even though domestic data has generally
been soft.
The recent outbreak of weaker U.S. data has further pushed
back expectations for when the Federal Reserve might hike rates
-- the market is not fully priced for a move until well into
2018 -- and taken a heavy toll on the dollar.
The dollar touched a near six-week trough against a basket
of currencies, while the euro reached its highest since
mid-July around $1.1230 before easing back to $1.12.
Against the yen, the dollar was at 101.13 yen having
got as low as 100.75 and down from 105.33 in just four sessions.
In commodity markets, oil prices steadied in Asia but
remained vulnerable to worries about a glut in both crude and
refined product.
Brent crude edged up 0.4 percent to $41.93 but
remained near four-month lows reached on Wednesday. NYMEX crude
rose 0.5 percent to $39.70 a barrel, but was still under
the psychological $40 level.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)