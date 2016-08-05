* Non-farm payrolls jump 255,000 vs 180,000 forecast
* Data supports case for Fed rate hike this year
* Wall St shares jump, financials lead gains
* European shares lifted by solid earnings
* Dollar rallies, drags oil and gold lower
(Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline previous
LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Stocks and the dollar jumped on
Friday as investors cheered strong U.S. employment data, which
bolstered expectations of an acceleration in economic growth and
raised the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
this year.
Forecast-beating U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers, coming a
day after the launch of a new Bank of England monetary easing
package, sent U.S. Treasury yields higher.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.41 percent, on pace for a
second day of gains.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 jobs in July as hiring
increased broadly after an upwardly revised 292,000 surge in
June, the U.S. Labor Department said. Economists had expected a
rise of 180,000.
"It looks like a pretty strong report overall. It shows the
economy from a labor perspective is heading in the direction
that the Fed wants," said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie
Mae in Washington.
"It gives the Fed some support for those looking for an
increase in rates by the end of the year."
After the jobs data, futures contracts showed traders still
saw less than even odds of a rate hike this year, but close to
even odds of such a move by early 2017. Ahead of the employment
report, traders saw little chance of a rate increase until well
into next year.
The S&P 500 hit a record intra-day high with
financials, which benefit form rising interest rates, leading
gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 143.58 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 18,495.63, the S&P 500 gained 14.14
points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,178.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 51.88 points, or 1 percent, to 5,218.13.
The S&P financial sector was up 1.5 percent.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.73
percent at 1,341.37, helped by solid earnings from companies
including cement making group LafargeHolcim.
The dollar rallied across the board, hitting one-week peaks
against the euro and the Swiss franc and turning positive versus
the yen after the jobs data.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.65 percent to 96.382.
The rallying dollar dragged commodities, including gold and
oil, lower.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding
asset while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Spot gold prices were down 1.7 percent to $1,337.70
an ounce, on pace for the worst drop in more than three weeks.
Oil's two-day rally, fueled by short-covering and
bargain-hunting, fizzled as investors focused on oversupplies.
Brent crude was down 1.42 percent at $43.66 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.69 percent at $41.23.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields jumped, with
three-year yields hitting one-week highs, while other yields
rose but remained within ranges set in recent sessions.
The rise in yields for U.S. government bonds, which provide
higher yields compared to low or negative ones in other
countries, likely led some traders to step in and buy, keeping a
lid on gains, analysts said.
"We are kind of in a yield-starved environment globally,"
said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"We may be seeing some folks coming in and
buying."
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down
14/32 to yield 2.276 percent, from a yield of 2.255 percent late
on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year prices were down 13/32 to
yield 1.547 percent, from a yield of 1.502 percent late on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione in New York and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)