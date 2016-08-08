* Friday's strong U.S. data drives broad equity rally
* Bank sector bounce underpins European gains
* Yen and gold under pressure on markets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 8 Stock markets rose on Monday and
the dollar extended gains as risk appetite revived following
strong U.S. job figures that bolstered expectations of faster
growth in the world's biggest economy.
The MSCI All-Country World index rose 0.4
percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained
0.2 percent.
European stock markets were supported by a broad equity
rally on Friday's payrolls data, and as Europe's under-pressure
banks extended gains from lows reached at the end of
last month after industry stress-tests showed many of them with
relatively weak balance sheets.
U.S. equity futures also moved higher, with Dow Jones
futures climbing 0.2 percent..
The dollar edged up against a basket of six major currencies
, while euro zone bond yields climbed as the U.S. numbers
also drove a sell-off in fixed income markets.
"The dollar took a big boost from the jobs numbers ... and
there is a part of the market that expect that to follow through
into retail sales on Friday," said Citi strategist Richard
Cochinos. "But really it's August trading at the moment and
we're struggling to find clear drivers."
The MSCI Emerging Market index advanced 1 percent.
Oil prices rose, lifted by reports of renewed talks among
some OPEC state to rein in output, a proposal that non-OPEC
producer Russia was quick to dismiss.
Gold prices slipped, hitting a one-week low.
With stocks back in fashion, Zurich-based ACIES Asset
Management's chief investment officer Andreas Clenow said U.S.
equity markets were the preferred choice for many.
"The U.S. markets look pretty healthy. We keeping making
record highs in the U.S., but the European stock markets look
much more sluggish," he said.
