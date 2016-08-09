* Search for yields drives Asia higher
* Wall St expected to open slightly higher
* Sterling falls vs dollar on prospect of easier policy
* Oil up on prospect of producers' meeting
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Aug 9 World stocks hit their highest
levels in almost a year as investors searched for yield, while
sterling fell to its weakest in a month on the prospect of
easier monetary policy after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Wall Street was set to open modestly higher, according to
index futures .
Ian McCafferty, a prominent Bank of England policy hawk,
told The Times newspaper that, if the UK economy slowed as much
as sentiment surveys have suggested, more easing would be
required on top of the measures unveiled by the Bank last week.
That was enough to push sterling as low as $1.2968,
its weakest since July 11. It last traded at $1.2983, down 0.4
percent on the day.
But the picture was complicated by data from the British
Retail Consortium showing the biggest rise in retail spending in
Britain in six months in July.
"McCafferty really underlined the dovishness of the MPC last
week," said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.
"But (reading the BRC data) consumers do seem to have been more
robust than many had anticipated."
The BoE cut interest rates last week for the first time
since 2009 to cushion the economic shock of the Brexit vote, and
Australia cut its rates to a record low. New Zealand is widely
expected to cut on Thursday.
Britain's blue-chip share index rose 0.3 percent, in
line with a 0.4 percent rise in the pan-European STOXX 600 index
. This lifted MSCI's all-country world index
by 0.2 percent to a peak of 417.80 points, its
highest since Aug. 19, 2015.
The European index was led higher by autos and banks
and by forecast-beating company earnings.
Overall, the second-quarter earnings season has been
encouraging so far. Of the 77 percent of STOXX 600 companies
that have reported second-quarter results, 61 percent have met
or beaten expectations, according to StarMine data.
"European earnings are surprising on the positive side,
which is a confirmation of solid economic developments in
Europe. However, the second half may not be as good due to
uncertainties related to Brexit and some other political issues
in Europe," UniCredit strategist Christian Stocker said.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Earlier, Asian shares hit one-year highs as a global search
for yield drove a record inflow into emerging market funds.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said last week the
search had led to the largest five-week inflow on record to
emerging market debt funds and the longest inflow streak to
equity funds in two years.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.3 percent, having already risen for
three sessions in a row.
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.7 percent high, rising for
the fourth straight session.
Chinese shares rose 0.5 percent after July inflation
data kept alive the prospect of easier monetary policy. Consumer
price slowed compared with June while a long decline in producer
prices moderated.
DOLLAR DIPS
The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies
, reversing earlier gains on slightly raised chances of
higher Federal Reserve interest rates this year after Friday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The yen edged up 0.2 percent to 102.19 per dollar
while the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1075.
Oil prices rose on forecasts of a drop in U.S. inventories
and speculation of producer action to prop up prices. Brent
, the international benchmark, rose 14 cents to $45.53 a
barrel.
"One can only wonder how long this enthusiasm will last
considering the oversupplied fundamental backdrop," said Tamas
Varga of oil broker PVM. "Current oil price strength does not
feel justified."
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Patrick
Graham, Atul Prakash and Alex Lawler in London; editing by John
Stonestreet)