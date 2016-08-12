* MSCI world stock index flat a 1-year high, Europe moves
sideways
* Dow, S&P, Nasdaq all hit record highs; MSCI World at
1-year high
* China stocks up on policy easing hopes after data
disappoints
* Dollar buoyant after Fed official supports rate hike this
year
* Crude oil firm after Saudi oil minister talks of OPEC
measures
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 12 World stocks were headed for
their fourth week of gains in five on Friday after a surge in
oil prices helped propel Wall Street's three main indexes to
co-ordinated record highs for the first time since 1999.
MSCI's 46-country 'All World' index hovered
at a one-year top as Europe's main bourses ran out of momentum
having briefly hit a post-Brexit vote high in opening deals.
It followed Wall Street's landmark close and 1 percent plus
gains in Tokyo and China overnight after some
disappointing data there bolstered expectations that Beijing
will be looking at its stimulus options again.
China's fixed asset investment from January to July
increased by 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the slowest rate
in more than 16 years and below expectations for 8.8 percent.
July retail sales rose 10.2 percent, versus 10.6 percent the
previous month and a forecast 10.5 percent. Industrial output
slightly missed expectations as it came in at 6 percent, while
new bank lending was also slower than estimated.
"You have got the triple highs in the U.S equity markets and
that basically shows you that risk appetite remains buoyant,"
said Societe Generale strategist Alvin Tan.
"The Chinese data didn't have much of a market impact at
all, and that speaks of a global macro environment that is very
pro risk."
Oil prices helped. They held onto the 4 percent gains made
on Thursday after a Saudi oil minister hinted at possible joint
action between producers to stabilise prices and the
International Energy Agency said it expected oversupply to start
easing soon.
Global benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.3 percent to
$46.18, set to end the week 4.7 percent higher and U.S. crude at
$43.89 a barrel was on track for a 5 percent weekly rise.
"We are going to have a ministerial meeting of IEF
(International Energy Forum) in Algeria next month, and there is
an opportunity for OPEC and major exporting non-OPEC ministers
to meet and discuss the market situation, including any possible
action that may be required to stabilize the market," Saudi
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said.
DATA DUMP
Back in Europe, there was reassuring news from the bloc's
largest economy Germany, where economic growth slowed less than
expected in the second quarter thanks to solid exports and state
and consumer spending.
Global markets will also sift through a slew of U.S. data,
notably retail sales, due later in the session for latest cues
about the world's largest economy and whether it is robust
enough to withstand further monetary tightening.
U.S. retail sales are expected to show a 0.4 percent monthly
increase in July, according to the median estimate of 64
economists polled by Reuters.
In currencies, the dollar rose after San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams told the Washington Post that
the U.S. central bank should raise rates this year because of
improving labour market conditions and the likelihood that
inflation is heading higher.
The greenback was steady at 102.025 yen after gaining
0.7 percent on Thursday, and is heading for a 0.25 percent
weekly rise. The euro was also flat at $1.11420 after
losing 0.3 percent overnight.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major peers, rose 0.06 percent to 95.913, but was
on track for a loss of 0.3 percent for the week.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2 percent after
surging on Thursday to its highest in more than a year after its
central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.0
percent.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent, sapped by
the data from China, the big buyer of its commodities, although
it too was within touching distance of a year-high.
The rise in risk appetite weighed slightly on safe-haven
gold. The precious metal inched up 0.1 percent to
$1,339.86 an ounce after losing 0.6 percent overnight.
Euro zone bond yields also edged back from record lows as
the rise in oil prices eased nagging deflation concerns and
follow Williams' Federal Reserve rate hike comments.
"Since we had that drop to a record low in July, German bond
yields have been pretty stable and oil prices will have a role
in where we go from here," RBC's chief European macro strategist
Peter Schaffrik said.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie in Aberdeen; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)