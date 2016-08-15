* European stocks tick higher in thin summer trade
* Japanese Q2 economic growth stalls
* China shares surge as weak data spurs stimulus hopes
* Wall Street seen testing all time highs again
* Slow growth, ultra-easy policies underpin bonds
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 15 World shares set up camp at
one-year peaks on Monday as a rally in Chinese stocks helped
offset news that Japan's economic growth had ground to a halt in
the last quarter, while oil prices extended their latest rally.
Wall Street looked set to add fractionally to last week's
string of all-time highs while London,
Frankfurt and Paris were up 0.2-0.4 percent as
healthcare and energy stocks kept them buoyant in Europe.
China stood out in Asia as the blue-chip CSI300 Index
jumped 3.3 percent to a seven-month high amid
speculation more stimulus would be forthcoming from Beijing
after a raft of weaker-than-expected July data.
"The big complacency is back again in some sense. It is all
a bit easy," said SEB investment management head of global asset
allocation Hans Peterson.
"Luckily we went quite long of risk after Brexit and now we
have taken a bit off ... Technically one should note that
volatility is extremely low and that is usually a reason to be
on your toes."
The need for further policy action in Japan was underlined
by its subdued second-quarter economic reading, leaving the
Nikkei down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recouped early losses to edge up 0.2 percent.
It has climbed 14 percent since June when Britain's vote to
leave the European Union unleashed a new wave of global policy
stimulus, led by aggressive action from the Bank of England.
All this easing has pushed rich-world bond yields
dramatically lower and driven investors to seek higher returns
in longer-term debt and in emerging markets.
Yields on British 10-year gilts have more than
halved to all-time lows of 53 basis points (bps), having been up
at 1.39 percent just before the Brexit vote.
That has pulled down rates right across Europe. German Bunds
were at a deeply sub zero -0.16 percent ahead of U.S. trading
and Spanish yields were comfortably under 1 percent
at 0.92 percent having falling over 60 bps in the last couple of
months.
The plunge in returns on bonds has made equities look more
attractive in comparison. The Dow, S&P 500 and
Nasdaq all made record closing highs last week for the
first time since 1999. Emerging market stocks have
surged by almost a third since mid January.
"The broader earnings trend has shown some further
improvement in Asia but we believe it is really a surge in
foreign buying that has pushed markets higher," say analysts at
Nomura in a note.
"While a continued switch in flows from developed markets to
emerging is something we expect on a medium-term basis, the
recent pace has been very rapid and sentiment levels are
elevated. In the near-term we now recommend positioning for a
pause."
PARSING THE FED
High on the U.S. calendar this week are inflation figures
for July and minutes of the last Federal Reserve
meeting which might offer more clues on the chance of an
interest rate hike by year end. There are also five separate Fed
speakers on the docket this week.
U.S. retail sales growth was unexpectedly flat in July as
consumers cut back on buying clothes and other goods, while the
producer price index fell 0.4 percent in July, the biggest drop
in nearly a year.
The European Central Bank releases minutes of its last
meeting on Thursday, and should strike a dovish tone.
Investors have recently lengthened the odds on any Fed hike
this year, with futures <0#FF:> implying around a 46 percent
chance of a move in December.
That in turn has weakened the bullish case for the U.S.
dollar and dragged it down against the euro, yen and a range of
emerging market currencies.
The dollar was last at 100.99 yen and not far from
important support around 100.80. The euro was nudging higher at
$1.1171 having held in a $1.1050 to $1.1230 range for the
last couple of weeks.
One outlier has been sterling, which has slipped steadily
since the BoE's easing. It stood at $1.2897 and ever
closer to the post-Brexit trough at $1.2797.
In commodity markets, oil prices crawled higher after
boasting gains of 6 percent last week as Saudi Arabia's oil
minister held out the chance of action to help stabilize the
market.
Brent crude futures gained as much as 35 cents on
Monday to $47.67 a barrel before losing traction, while U.S.
crude eased back after touching $45.15. Coal
has also been on a roll but so too has safe-haven gold.
It was up 0.4 percent at $1,340 an ounce and is now up 25
percent since the start of the year.
"In general the negative rate environment, particularly in
the euro zone and Japan, is going to keep gold well bid,"
Mitsubishi Corp strategist Jonathan Butler said. Traders' focus
remained heavily on possible U.S. interest rates moves, he said.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)