* World stocks dip as Fed rate hike talk cools mood
* Dollar ends recent slide, Fed meeting minutes due
* Oil slides on doubts over supply talks
* Emerging market stocks halt blistering run
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 17 Revived bets on U.S. interest
rate rises this year saw the dollar turn defence into attack on
Wednesday and halted a red-hot run for oil prices and emerging
markets.
The dollar rebounded from seven-week lows against the yen
as talk of as many two Federal Reserve rate hikes before
new year from one Fed official and a move as soon as next month
from another set traders up for Fed meeting minutes due later.
Futures markets pointed to Wall Street barely budging when
it reopens, but European stocks struggled as London's FTSE
and Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC 40
fell between 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent after Asia had eased
back from one-year highs overnight.
Oil lost its grip on five-week highs as the dollar's
muscle-flexing compounded doubts about whether upcoming talks
between top oil exporter countries would result in firm measures
to rein in ballooning oversupply.
Group head of multi-asset portfolios at GAM, Larry Hatheway,
said attention was firmly on the Fed minutes and particularly
why the bank's last meeting ended with a notably cautious
statement.
"It wasn't really about Brexit. It is not even about the
world economy which isn't in great shape but is somewhat
improved from the first quarter fears, and it's surely not about
the cost of capital," Hatheway said.
"So one presumes the caution reflects a thought process
about a much lower equilibrium real interest rate ...or possibly
the fact that inflation is just not accelerating, which was
corroborated to a degree by CPI data yesterday."
With stocks on the back foot, bonds were in favour, having
lost ground for the last two sessions.
Yields on two-year U.S. government notes briefly
touched a near three-week high of 0.758 percent, but they failed
to reach the July peak of 0.778 percent and were last at 0.750
percent.
European yields nudged 2-4 basis points lower with Spanish
bonds boosted ahead of a meeting that could pave the way for a
new government in Madrid after eight months of limbo.
Interim prime minister Mariano Rajoy is to hold a meeting of
his Conservative People's Party (PP) to consider a
reforms-for-support offer from centrist rivals Ciudadanos.
"I still have doubts about political progress in Spain and
negotiations could still go on for weeks," said DZ Bank
strategist Christian Lenk. "But markets do seem to like what's
coming out of Madrid."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
FED UP
Another shift came in Iceland, which started finally
dismantling the capital controls brought in after a banking
sector meltdown devastated the economy in 2008
The relaxation will allow Icelanders to start buying
property abroad again and freely purchase foreign currency for
international trips. It should also further whet investor
appetite in a country which already offers by far the highest
interest rates -- 5.75 percent -- in western Europe.
Sterling was back at $1.30 again after a very brief
rise on surprise data showing the number of people claiming
unemployment benefits in the UK unexpectedly fell in July
despite the shock to the economy caused by the June Brexit vote.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent while
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.9 percent higher, paring some of
Tuesday's sharp losses thanks to a weaker yen as it dropped back
below the 100 yen per dollar level.
China's CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite
both erased earlier losses to end the day flat after
authorities approved the launch of a long-awaited scheme to
allow stock trading between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
The oil price slide left Brent crude futures down
0.4 percent at $49.05 a barrel, while U.S. crude
retreated 0.4 percent to $46.40.
That and the U.S. interest rate talk also halted a
thundering recent bull run for emerging market stocks and
currencies.
Russian shares eased back from record highs while MSCI's
main 27-country EM index was down 0.7 percent and
heading for its first measurable drop in almost two weeks.
"Clearly the Fed seems to think the market's pricing of a
September rate hike is too low. Today's minutes of the Fed's
July policy meeting could be more hawkish than market
expectations," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income strategist at
Nomura Securities.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; editing by
John Stonestreet)