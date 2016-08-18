* Markets see chance of U.S. rate hike receding
* Dollar sinks to 7-wk low, bond yields fall
* European stocks break 4-day losing streak
* Retail sales data sends British pound to 2-wk high
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 18 World stocks rose and the dollar
sank to a seven-week low on Thursday after minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were
divided over whether to raise interest rates soon.
Recent comments from Fed officials suggested a hike in the
world's largest economy could be on the cards as soon as next
month, but signs of restraint within the rate-setting committee
brought relief to markets, sending global bond yields lower.
"No news is good news," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Societe Generale.
"With little clarity on the timing of the next rate hike in
the minutes of the July meeting, bonds rallied, the dollar
fell and risky asset recovered."
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last four sessions on a run of weak company earnings
reports, was up 0.6 percent.
Wall Street was set to open flat, consolidating gains
seen on Wednesday.
MSCI's 46-country All World index climbed
0.2 percent to head back towards a one-year high, hauled higher
by a 0.5 percent rise in Asian shares, their biggest rise since
Aug. 8.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend though, dropping 1.5
percent after data showed exports from the country falling at
their fastest pace since the financial crisis.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
The fall in the dollar dominated currency market moves.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
fell to 94.385, its weakest since June 24, when the
global economy's outlook took a hit in the immediate aftermath
of Britain's shock vote to leave the EU.
The euro was 0.3 percent higher at $1.1320, having
hit a seven-week high of $1.13285.
Even the struggling British pound rose, jumping to a
two-week high of $1.3150 after UK retail sales for July
beat forecasts, showing little sign that British shoppers had
been affected by the Brexit vote.
"The condition of the (UK) economy in the weeks since the
referendum has not been as bad as feared," said Jane Foley, a
currency strategist with Rabobank in London.
Global bond yields fell with Europe's benchmark, 10-year
German yields, down 3 basis points at minus 0.08 percent
and U.S. equivalents extending the previous day's
drop to hit 1.55 percent.
U.S. money market futures showed traders reducing bets on
the timing of rate hikes. CME Group's FedWatch tool implied
traders saw a 47 percent chance of a rate rise at its December
meeting, down from 58 percent shortly before the release of the
minutes.
The July meeting's minutes published on Wednesday showed Fed
policymakers were generally upbeat about the U.S. economic
outlook and labour market. But they also said they wanted to
"leave their policy options open" as any slowdown in hiring
would argue against near-term monetary tightening.
The weaker dollar was an additional help to commodities, but
crude prices were slightly depressed by the prospect of record
Saudi output.
International Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2
percent at $49.74 per barrel at 1020 GMT.
Copper, which had slid on the dollar's rise earlier in the
week, trimmed some of its losses as the U.S. currency flagged.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
extended gains to 1.4 percent on the day at $4,838 a tonne after
losing 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Gold and silver
prices were also slightly higher on Thursday.
