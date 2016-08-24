* Earlier equity gloom lifts
* Brexit fallout fears dissipate
* U.S. yield curve flattest in a month
LONDON, Aug 24 European stocks edged toward
consecutive daily gains for the first time in three weeks on
Wednesday, drawing support from a weak euro as investors moved
to price in a U.S. interest rate rise, boosting the dollar.
The earlier mood was more risk-averse, with the prospect of
higher U.S. rates in coming months amid uncertainty about the
strength of the global economy dragging Asian stocks lower and
flattening the U.S. yield curve.
The difference between 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury
yields fell to its lowest in a month. A flattening curve is
often seen as a harbinger of low growth, inflation and rates.
But European stocks recovered initial losses, the U.S. yield
curve bounced and U.S. futures turned green to indicate a
slightly higher open on Wall Street. The S&P 500
and Nasdaq came within a whisker of all-time highs on
Tuesday.
Some observers said that, on a light day for data,
investors' nerves may have been soothed by signs that the
anticipated economic seizure in Britain - and beyond - from the
shock vote in June to leave the European Union had not
materialised.
"Brexit? What Brexit?" asked Holger Schmieding, chief
economist at Berenberg Bank. "In the rest of the EU, the
repercussions of the Brexit vote have been rather mild."
The FTSEuroFirst index of the leading 300 European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 1,358 points, having earlier fallen as
much as 0.4 percent, and Germany's DAX staged a similar rebound
to trade up 0.5 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed, capped by
weakness in British mining giant Glencore after it
reported a fall in underlying profit and lowered its debt
target.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent, with traders cashing in on its
rise of more than 14 percent since late June.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent, supported by a
slightly weaker yen, while MSCI's main global stock index fell
0.1 percent.
HAWKISH YELLEN?
The dollar consolidated ahead of a gathering of global
central bankers later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
the focus will be on Friday's keynote speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
Investors will be hoping for further clues on when the Fed
will follow up last December's rate hike with another. Futures
markets assign a roughly one-in-five chance it will be
September, and 50-50 odds by the end of the year.
The dollar was up slightly against the yen at 100.25 yen
, holding above the psychologically important 100 level,
and the euro fell 0.25 percent to $1.1274.
The dollar index of its value against a trade-weighted
basket of currencies rose to 94.67, after falling more
than 1 percent last week.
"Seemingly in anticipation of a relatively hawkish message
from Fed Chair Yellen ...the dollar is making modest gains," RBC
Capital Markets analysts wrote in a client note on Wednesday.
"But other markets are more circumspect about the prospect
of Yellen signalling a tougher stance on monetary policy," they
added.
One is the bond market. The 2-10 U.S. yield curve flattened
to 78 basis points earlier on Wednesday,
suggesting investors are lukewarm on what higher borrowing costs
will do for the U.S. and world economy.
Last month the curve traded as low as 73 basis points, the
flattest since 2007.
Oil prices fell, reversing earlier gains, after the American
Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that U.S. crude
inventories rose by a surprising 4.5 million barrels last week.
Brent crude fell 1 percent to $49.47 a barrel, while
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 1.6
percent to $47.33.
