* European stocks down almost 1 percent
* China property stocks down 2 pct; selling pressure in
financials
* Dollar sees modest fall, subdued before Yellen
* Oil on defensive on renewed oversupply woes
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 25 European stocks saw their biggest
fall in three weeks on Thursday and currency markets were
noticeably subdued as investors took to sidelines ahead of one
of the big global central banker gatherings of the year.
Japanese and Chinese stocks had suffered modest drops in
Asia and the pace picked up in Europe as London's FTSE
sank 0.8 percent and Frankfurt and Paris lost
1.2 percent.
Stubbornly low oil prices and warnings about steel demand
kept the pressure on miners, while pharma stocks were also hit
with traders citing social media comments from U.S. presidential
candidate Hilary Clinton chastising EpiPen price hikes. bit.ly/2bDiAxb
The wobbles saw demand for bonds return. German Bund yields
dipped as Portugal's borrowing costs also pulled away from
recent one-month highs helped by a deal to recapitalise ailing
state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos.
"The recapitalisation of CGD is likely to have implications
for Portugal's budget, but all in all it is positive," said DZ
Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "It's better to have a stable
banking sector."
Currency markets were firmly focused on the annual central
banker mountain getaway in Jackson Hole in Wyoming that starts
later and will see Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen speak on
Friday.
The dollar, which is looking for any signal on whether U.S.
interest rates will rise this year, drifted lower at 100.30 yen
and to $1.1283 to the euro.
"There is basically just a bit of risk aversion ahead of
Jackson Hole," said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.
"I think expectations are way too high, though, I don't think
Yellen sets as much importance on Jackson Hole as Ben Bernanke
did."
On the data front, there was downbeat news from Europe's
biggest economy Germany. The closely-followed Ifo survey showed
an unexpected deterioration in business morale as the institute
also warned that Brexit uncertainty was taking its toll.
"Business confidence in Germany has clearly worsened," Ifo
head Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The German economy has
fallen into a summer slump."
HOT PROPERTY
In commodities, crude oil prices remained under pressure
after sliding sharply on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was flat at $46.75 a barrel following a
roughly 3 percent drop overnight after an unexpectedly large
inventory build in the world's biggest oil consumer renewed
worries about oversupply. Brent was back below $49.
Metalheads had copper near a two-month low, also on evidence
of mounting supply, while nickel weakened as date revealed lower
shipments to China.
"Despite the closure of eight small-scale producers so far,
we could see imports stabilise, belying any concerns of supply
constriction from the Philippines that has recently riled
markets artificially boosting nickel prices," Citi said in a
note.
In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.3
percent following on from losses on Wall Street overnight.
Chinese stocks fell 1 percent to extend
their slide this week as investors took profit on recent red hot
property shares which dropped 2 percent. Banks stumbled too
ahead of earnings and a crackdown on some lending practices.
"The whole (property) sector had surged more than 20 percent
at one point this month, and falls in share prices this morning
were purely a result of investors' trading strategy as they want
to lock in profits," said Joe Qiao, a Shanghai-based analyst at
Xiangcai Securities.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in LONDON, Winni Zhou
and Nicholas Heath in SHANGHAI and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE;
Editing by Toby Chopra)