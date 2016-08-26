* MSCI All-Country World index hits lowest since Aug. 9
* Dollar index edges down
* Yellen may seek middle ground in rates debate -analysts
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 26 Global shares slipped to a
two-week low and the dollar edged down on Friday as investors
turned cautious before a keynote speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen that could map out a clearer path for U.S. interest
rates.
The MSCI All-Country World index was down
0.1 percent by 1041 GMT, after slipping to its lowest level
since Aug. 9 earlier in the session. The pan-European STOXX 600
index also fell 0.1 percent.
Investors were wary of Yellen hinting at a near-term
interest rate hike, which could divert some of the liquidity
that has underpinned riskier assets worldwide, though others
predicted she would strike a more equivocal note.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against
six major peers, slipped 0.11 percent to 94.675, while euro zone
government bond yields crept up.
Recent hawkish comments from other Fed officials have raised
expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year, though markets are
not fully pricing one in till 2017.
"Markets are a bit worried about the upcoming comments from
Yellen, which is understandable given how much of the market
strength is due to central bank action," said Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis in Brussels.
"The fact that some of her disciples have indicated that it
may be time to raise rates again has not done much in terms of
calming sentiment. She will probably try to strike a balance
between an improving U.S. economy and risks abroad."
Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets, took a similar line, saying: "Yellen won't be able to
ignore the current debate but she can't make a commitment either
because there's a range of views on the FOMC."
On Thursday San Francisco Fed President John Williams and
Kansas City Fed President Esther George defended the need to
raise rates, albeit gradually, to keep the U.S. economy from
overheating.
Emerging equities were set for their first weekly loss in
seven. The benchmark emerging market stocks index
edged up 0.1 percent in wafer-thin trading, but was on course to
end the week down 1.2 percent and in the red for the first time
since the start of July.
Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.2
percent after U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.
However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan were flat.
On the commodities front, oil prices fell and was set for
its largest weekly decline in a month after the Saudi energy
minister tempered expectations of strong market intervention by
producers during talks next month, and as analysts pointed to a
supply overhang.
Zinc prices touched their highest level in 15 months
as fresh shutdowns in China's steel sector added to mine supply
concerns. As China steel mills shutter, steel prices lift,
meaning the remaining mills can pay more for ingredients such as
zinc.
Wariness ahead of Yellen's speech also gave spot gold
a leg-up. It rose 0.3 percent, narrowing this week's losses.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
