* Wall St gains as Yellen says rate-hike case strengthens
* Dollar at 1-week high vs yen, euro
* Yellen tone seen slightly hawkish, but no timeline given
* Treasury prices gain as rate hike seen as uncertain
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. equities gave up early
gains on Friday, hurt by a surging U.S. dollar after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that the case for raising U.S.
interest rates has strengthened in recent months.
European stocks advanced, however, while oil and Treasury
prices came off highs as investors across asset classes parsed
the details of Yellen's presentation, markets' central focus of
the week.
In her much-awaited speech during an international gathering
of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen did not
indicate when the U.S. might hike rates, but her comments
reinforced the view that such a move could come later this year.
The Fed has policy meetings scheduled in September, November and
December.
"The dollar's reaction was almost instantaneous - it rallied
pretty quickly off her hawkish comments," said Minh Trang,
senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,
California.
"The overall takeaway, not just from Yellen but for the
week, is that all the Fed officials - the voter and no-voter
alike - have all taken a hawkish bent. The only downside I see
is that there are only three meetings left this year and time is
running out. Given the Fed's history, it's difficult to see them
hiking more than once this year."
The greenback hit 1-week highs against the euro and
yen and was last up 0.5 percent at $95.232 versus a basket of
major currencies.
Recent comments from other Fed officials have raised
expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year, though markets are
not fully pricing one in until 2017.
On Thursday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams and
Kansas City Fed President Esther George defended the need to
raise rates, albeit gradually, to keep the U.S. economy from
overheating.
With the dollar's advance, oil prices turned marginally
lower despite reports of Yemeni missiles hitting Saudi Arabia's
oil facilities.
Brent crude futures was trading at $49.58 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped slightly to
$47.31 per barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.4 points, or
0.41 percent, to 18,373.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 2,166.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.83 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,200.38nL3N1B7485]
European stocks closed higher with a late boost from
Yellen's remarks. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up
0.56 percent.
Euro zone government bond yields, including Germany's
10-year bond, fell after Yellen remained vague on
timing and were down overall on the day.
U.S. Treasuries extended price gains as investors saw the
Fed as unlikely to raise rates at its September meeting, with
yields on the 30-year bonds falling to 2.22 percent.
