* European shares rise 0.5 pct, MSCI world index up 0.15 pct
* Apple hit with $14.5 bln EU tax bill, say will appeal
* Dollar regains momentum, touches 2-1/2 week high
* Market starting to bet on December rate hike
* Commodities steady
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 30 U.S. interest rate rise
expectations pushed the dollar up for a seventh time in eight
days on Tuesday, while Wall Street dealers braced for a bruising
session for Apple after it was hit by a record $14.5 billion
European tax bill.
The dollar hovered at a 2 1/2-week high against other top
currencies ahead of U.S. trading as the overarching theme
of interest rate moves helped Europe's banking and industrial
stocks push the FTSEurofirst 300 higher.
Doubts remain about when U.S. monetary policy will change,
especially with an election in November. But both Fed Chair
Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have suggested in
recent days that the case for a rate increase is strengthening
.
Fischer spoke again on Tuesday and repeated that U.S.
employment is strong and that a "one and done" rate hike cycle
is not something central banks like the Fed tend to engage in.
"The market is now pricing around a 36 percent probability
of a hike in September and it has moved from about 50 to 60 for
December, which is considerably higher than a week ago," said
Rabobank's U.S.-focused economist, Philip Marey.
"Now we are waiting for the next big thing, which is
payrolls (U.S. jobs data) on Friday," he added, saying the first
batch of Q3 GDP data at the end of October would be key.
Early Wall Street trading was set to be dominated by Apple
after EU antitrust regulators ordered it to pay up to
13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in taxes plus interest to the
Irish government after ruling a special scheme to route profits
through Ireland amounted to illegal state aid.
Both Apple and Dublin said they would appeal the massive
sum, which is 40 times bigger than the previous known demand by
the European Commission to a company in such a case.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc and hamburger group
McDonald's Corp face probes over taxes in Luxembourg,
while coffee chain Starbucks Corp has been ordered to
pay up to 30 million euros ($33 million) to the Dutch state.
"Nobody would dispute that corporations need to pay their
fair share of tax, but a retroactive cash-grab creates
uncertainty," said CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler.
BREXIT BRUISES
The focus on U.S. rates put bonds under pressure, with
German Bund yields pulled up by 10-year Treasury's rise to
1.5850 percent.
The yield on Italy's 10-year BTP bond
recovered after an early wobble as it sold 7.75 billion euros of
debt at a record low cost despite uncertainty surrounding a
referendum later in the year that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
has pinned his future on.
There was a fresh blow to hopes for Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP) deal between the United States and
Europe as France joined Germany in calling for an end to the
negotiations.
Brexit bruises were also beginning to show.
Economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell
in August to its lowest level since March, a further indication
that morale is weakening after Britain's June 23 vote to leave
the European Union.
Bank of England figures meanwhile showed that lending to
consumers slowed last month and the Confederation
of British Industry (CBI) warned investment plans among services
firms, the largest sector of the British economy, were at their
lowest in more than four years, .
"Looking ahead, the service sector faces a challenging
environment in which to grow and invest, with uncertainty about
demand weighing on firms' minds," said the CBI's head of
economic analysis and surveys, Anna Leach.
The signs of weakness in the economy and the uncertain
outlook for U.S. monetary policy led sterling to slip back
towards $1.30. The pound has fallen more than 1 percent against
the dollar since Friday's comments by the Fed's Yellen
and Fischer.
"The BoE's easing bias, softer UK economic data and
sterling's role as a funding currency will all keep the bearish
... momentum in place," said ING currency strategist Viraj
Patel.
In commodity markets, oil steadied after falling by around 1
percent on Monday. Oversupply remained a major concern, with
U.S. crude stockpiles forecast to have risen by 1.3 million
barrels last week, a Reuters poll showed.
Brent crude futures were up 29 cents at $49.55 a
barrel, U.S. crude added 39 cents to $47.36, while gold
slipped 0.2 percent at $1,320.79 per ounce.
In emerging markets, Brazil was in the spotlight. Senators
are due to vote late on Tuesday or early Wednesday on whether to
convict suspended President Dilma Rousseff and remove her from
office over breaking budget laws.
If she is dismissed, interim President Michel Temer would
officially take over as Brazil's leader to serve out the
remainder of the presidential term through 2018.
Brazil's real, which has been one of the world's top
performers this year, was up 0.2 percent at 3.2215 per dollar.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Jemima Kelly
in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)