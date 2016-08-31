* U.S. and European energy shares fall on oil price decline
* Oil prices hit more than 2-week lows, U.S. stockpiles data
weigh
* Investors remain focused on Friday U.S. jobs data
* Spot gold hits two-month low
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. and European shares fell
on Wednesday after a drop in oil prices weighed on energy
stocks, while two-year U.S. Treasury yields were on track for
their biggest monthly increase since December on growing
expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike.
Oil prices tumbled to more than two-week lows, with U.S.
crude falling more than 3 percent, after government data showed
a large surprise weekly build in U.S. crude and distillate
stockpiles and a smaller-than-expected draw in gasoline.
The losses in oil prices fueled losses in the S&P energy
index, which was last down 1.7 percent, and the European
STOXX 600 Oil and Gas sector, which was off 1.4 percent.
Investors remained focused, however, on the upcoming U.S.
non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could provide clues on
the timing of the next interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said Wednesday the Fed
was nearing its employment and inflation rate goals, adding that
rate hikes could shield the economy.
Data showing the U.S. private sector added 177,000 jobs in
August, compared with expectations of 175,000, boosted
investors' optimism about Friday's jobs report. Analysts have
noted low trading volumes in recent days, partly on anticipation
of the jobs data.
"Today will be very quiet," said John Brady, senior vice
president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago. "It's late
August and most risk managers aren't going to allow traders to
comes in with large positions."
U.S. two-year Treasury yields, which are more
susceptible to expectations about the timing of the Fed rate
increases, were set to post an increase of more than 12 basis
points for August.
That monthly rise was set to be the biggest increase since
last December, when the Fed hiked rates for the first time in
nearly a decade. A chorus of Fed officials saying that rate
hikes look appropriate before year-end has increased
expectations for short-term rates to rise.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 1.45 points, or 0.35 percent, at 416.32.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 59.76
points, or 0.32 percent, at 18,394.54. The S&P 500 was
down 8.29 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,167.83. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 18.31 points, or 0.35 percent, at
5,204.68.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down
0.25 percent at 1,353.75.
Brent crude was last down $1.20, or 2.48 percent, at
$47.17 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.40, or 3.02
percent, at $44.95 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, hit a three-week high of 96.255
after the slightly stronger-than-expected U.S. ADP data, but
pared gains on weak manufacturing data.
"For the time being, the narrative is pretty dollar
bullish," said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist
at Westpac Banking Corporation in New York.
Spot gold slid to a two-month low of $1,304.91 after the
U.S. jobs data.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London, Dion Rabouin
and Karen Brettell in New York, and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)