* European shares rise, world stocks snap six days of falls
* Oil prices steady after heavy losses in recent days
* China official PMI edges up, but private survey slips
* Pound gains after from rebound in UK manufacturing PMI
* Wall Street set to open 0.2 pct high amid data deluge
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 1 Gains in Europe helped pull world
shares out their longest losing streak of the year on Thursday,
although oil prices were beginning to slide again and bonds took
a hit before key U.S. jobs data.
Markets were juggling a host of issues, including lacklustre
data from Asia's two biggest economies, the ousting of Brazil's
president and signs that Spain's political impasse would
continue.
Nevertheless, Europe's main stock markets gained
0.8 percent to help MSCI's All World index end
six days of losses, its longest since the start of January.
Talk of a Deutsche Bank takeover of Commerzbank made banks
the top gainers. Commodity companies had been up there too but
wilted quickly as oil buckled again adding to the 8 percent it
had already lost this week.
That decline had accelerated on Wednesday after data showed
U.S. crude and distillate stockpiles increased more than
expected.
Brent crude futures had initially bounced but then
sank to $46.57 per barrel to add to the 3 percent lost
overnight. U.S. crude skidded to $44.34 after shedding
3.6 percent on Wednesday. They had notched up 11 percent and 7
percent gains respectively in August.
After the data from Asia, European surveys showed euro zone
manufacturing growth slowed, although Britain staged one of its
sharpest rebounds on record as factories recovered from June's
vote to leave the European Union.
The pound rose more than a cent to $1.3250, which put it on
course for its best day in two weeks.
"(British) companies reported that work that had been
postponed during July had now been restarted, as manufacturers
and their clients started to regain a sense of returning to
business as usual," Markit economist Rob Dobson said.
Spanish government bond yields touched a three-week high of
1.026 percent after acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost a
vote of confidence in parliament, raising the prospect of a
third election in a year.
FOCUS ON JOBS
Futures markets were pointing to modest 0.2 to 0.3 percent
gains for Wall Street with a packed day of economic data ahead.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report remains this week's
key market focus after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said last week the jobs data will be a factor in the
timing of central bank interest rate hikes.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by
Reuters.
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S.
private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, above the
175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists, and
contracts to buy previously owned homes surged in July
,
The dollar's gains had been tempered by weaker-than-expected
Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer data,
but the U.S. currency was slowly starting to strengthen again.
It climbed a third of cent to 103.76 yen and nudged
the euro down to 1.1141 though it couldn't fend off
soaring sterling.
Gold meanwhile slipped to a fresh two-month low of
$1,306.25 tracking the weakening in the bond markets were
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were back above 1.6 percent.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended down 0.2 percent,
while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.3 percent.
One of the drags was private-sector data showing that
Chinese manufacturing activity stagnated in August. Growth in
output and new orders slowed and companies shed staff for the
34th month in a row.
In Japan, manufacturing activity showed signs of steadying,
but the HIS Markit/Nikkei PMI remained below the 50 mark that
separates expansion from contraction, edging up to 49.5 in
August from 49.3 in July.
Output grew for the first time in six months, but export
orders fell again, bolstering expectations the Bank of Japan
will need to offer more stimulus to revive the sputtering
economy and that the Fed may be wary about hiking U.S. rates.
"There are still some sceptics who are still not convinced
that the Fed will take action (on rates) again this year," said
Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"They have been misled by the Fed one too many times over
the past few months in their hope for a rapid rate hike cycle
following the lift-off."
